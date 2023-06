China’s gold buying spree continues for the seventh consecutive month

As per last week's data from the People’s Bank of China, the nation’s gold holdings saw an approximately 16-ton increase in May. This surge brings the total stockpile to roughly 2,092 tons, following an addition of 144 tons from November through the previous month.

In the wake of escalating geopolitical uncertainty and persistent global inflation, central banks worldwide set a record in gold purchases last year. Despite experiencing a significant drop in the first quarter of this year, according to the World Gold Council, market analysts expect the strong buying trend to persist.

A recent council survey disclosed that around a quarter of global central banks plan to bolster their holdings over the forthcoming year. This comes amidst mounting scepticism regarding the future role of the US dollar.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished