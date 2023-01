Informa Markets and Italian Exhibition Group in partnership with DMCC to launch another edition of JGT Dubai in February

Dubai will host a new edition of the Jewellery, Gem & Technology Exhibition in Dubai on 12-14 February 2023. This event is organized by Informa Markets and the Italian Exhibition Group in partnership with the Dubai Multi Commodities Center (DMCC).

The organizers say this international B2B sourcing event is set to deliver a bigger and better in-person experience connecting global exhibitors with trade buyers from key jewellery markets. The JGT Dubai show attracted more than 200 registered exponents as of 19 December 2022. It will open its doors for visitors at the Dubai World Trade Centre, which has played a pivotal role in the growth of Dubai’s business tourism and trade since its inauguration in 1979.

The JGT Dubai organizers noted that despite serious economic disruption at the turn of 2020, the global gems and jewellery market is forecast to grow at 5.5% CAGR by 2025. Though shy of pre-pandemic projections at 8% CAGR this outlook represents a significant hike from approximately 230 billion U.S. dollars in 2020 to roughly 292 billion dollars by 2025.

In the Gulf region, jewellery trade benefitted from a re-bound in the second half of 2020 spurred by local customers, especially in Saudi Arabia with the return of weddings, investment buying and the launch of new collections. Jewellery was the only luxury category to achieve value growth in 2020.

Saudi Arabia, the Arab world’s largest economy, will remain the biggest driver of growth for the regional luxury industry in the coming years due to population growth, new tastes and preferences, and the emergence of new luxury consumers, such as affluent working women.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished