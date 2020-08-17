Эксклюзив
Роман с камнями
Максим Селихов – ювелир, создатель бренда Selikhov Diamonds, созданного им в 2006 году и известного эксклюзивными ювелирными изделиями ручной работы, как правило, с уникальными драгоценными камнями высоких характеристик. Селихов известен как страстный...
17 августа 2020
Бриллианты: коктейль из оптимизма и пессимизма в разгар пандемии Covid-19
Шеф-редактор Африканского бюро Rough&Polished Mэтью Няунгуа недавно принял участие в вебинаре, организованном CIBJO Communications, по изучению потребительского спроса во время пандемии Covid-19, важности данных, финансовых моделей и выращенных в лаборатории...
10 августа 2020
Как АО «Русские самоцветы» справляется с нынешним кризисом
Одним из ключевых вопросов, стоящих сегодня перед большинством российских компаний, является необходимость объективной оценки масштабов нового кризиса потребления, возникшего в результате карантинных мер, а также построение прогнозов выхода из него...
03 августа 2020
Во втором квартале мировые продажи алмазов в стоимостном выражении снизились на 80-90%
Пандемия COVID-19, охватившая земной шар из китайского Уханя, привела к тому, что трейдеры и покупатели алмазов оказались в полном замешательстве. Традиционные тендеры по продаже алмазов были отменены примерно в марте, поскольку правительства наложили...
27 июля 2020
Индийской алмазно-бриллиантовой отрасли требуется дальнейшая интеграция - Динеш Навадия
Динеш Навадия (Dinesh Navadiya) в настоящее время является региональным председателем (регион Гуджарата) Совета по содействию экспорту драгоценных камней и ювелирных изделий (Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council, GJEPC) Индии...
20 июля 2020
Mountain Province to ask shareholders’ approval on steps taken to strengthen company’s finances
At the Special Meeting, the Company will seek approval for the assignment from the existing lenders to Dermot Desmond, or a related company, of the Company's indebtedness of $25,000,000 under its senior secured revolving credit facility.
The Company will also seek approval at the Special Meeting for an increase from $50,000,000 to $100,000,000 in the sales capacity under the previously announced diamond sales agreement between the Company, certain of its subsidiaries and Dunebridge Worldwide Ltd. This will allow the Company to continue selling its run of mine diamonds at the prevailing market price, and potentially share in the future upside should the traditional sales channels for rough diamonds remain closed or subdued. Dunebridge is controlled by Dermot Desmond, an insider and related party of Mountain Province.
Stuart Brown, the Company's President and CEO, commented: "The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the diamond industry and, in turn the Company has been profound. The support shown by Desmond and the subsequent finalisation of the Transactions will be a substantial positive step in stabilising the Company and brings more certainty to its future. In particular, the US$50,000,000 increase of the sales agreement allows the Company the flexibility to sell its diamonds under the agreement or through the traditional sales channels as they begin to open after the summer holidays."
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished