Эксклюзив

Везерол из Lucapa рассуждает о прошлом, настоящем и будущем

Стивен Везерол (Stephen Wetherall), главный исполнительный директор Lucapa Diamond, недавно принял участие в конференции по инвестированию в африканскую горнодобывающую промышленность в Кейптауне, Южная Африка, где он встретился с Мэтью Няунгуа...

01 апреля 2019

Индийская ювелирная отрасль надеется, что правительство учтет ее просьбу снизить импортную пошлину на сырье

Будучи энергичным и предприимчивым по натуре, Прамод Кумар Агравал (Pramod Kumar Agrawal), председатель Совета по содействию экспорту драгоценных камней и ювелирных изделий Индии (Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council, GJEPC), использует...

25 марта 2019

«Ведите бизнес только с клиентами с безупречной репутацией», - предлагает банкир Дэйви Бломмарт

Дэйви Бломмарт (Davy Blommaert) возглавляет отдел алмазного бизнеса в Национальном банке Фуджейры (National Bank of Fujairah, NBF), который входит в подразделение этого банка, оказывающее корпоративные и институциональные банковские услуги...

18 марта 2019

Российское законодательство, регулирующее экспорт продукции, как бревно, лежит на дороге и мешает проехать

Эдуард Уткин - генеральный директор Ассоциации «Гильдия ювелиров России» - члена ТПП РФ, - отвечает на вопросы R&P о деятельности профессионального сообщества и об изменениях в ювелирной сфере.

11 марта 2019

Ботсвана умалчивает о каких-либо новых требованиях в преддверии переговоров с De Beers

Ботсвана заявила, что она начнет новые переговоры с De Beers по маркетингу и продаже алмазов в июне или июле этого года. Министр природных ресурсов Ботсваны Эрик Молале (Eric Molale) сказал в беседе с корреспондентом Rough&Polished Мэтью Няунгуа...

04 марта 2019

De Beers boosts transparency throughout diamond value chain

Сегодня
Новости

de_beers_logo.pngDe Beers said it will support the diamond trade in providing enhanced transparency regarding diamonds purchased from its sight sales by introducing a “diamonds from DTC” source of origin claim. 
The claim, it said, would serve as a factual statement about provenance that sightholders and accredited buyers can use for diamonds purchased from sights. 
 “We are proud of where our diamonds are discovered, how we recover them responsibly and the role our activities play in building thriving communities,” said De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver.
“By enabling our customers to share the source of origin of our diamonds, we hope to drive further transparency throughout the diamond value chain.” 
De Beers said diamonds purchased from the third sight of 2019 onwards would be able to apply the claim to their sight-sourced diamonds and pass it on to their customers along the value chain. 

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Версия для печати
О проекте
Новости
Аналитика
Календарь
Экспертиза
Эксклюзив
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished