Exclusive

CHAMOVSKIKH Jewellery Holding - “We strive to occupy a bigger share of the world market”

Aleksander Chamovskikh is the founder and owner of the CHAMOVSKIKH Jewellery House and the JF Carat holding, Chairman of the Ural Jewellers Guild. He was born in 1978 and graduated from the Faculty of Economics of the Ural Radio Engineering College named...

Yesterday

“Telling the people about the beauty and value of the Baltic gem”

The Kaliningrad Amber Integrated Plant belonging to the State Corporation “Rostec” is the world leader in mining amber (90% of the world’s reserves of the Baltic gem are concentrated at the Primorsky Quarry). The Moscow Representative Office...

29 may 2023

TaTe Diamonds: "Our goal is to successfully complete the Enterprise Development Program and work towards achieving Sightholder status in the shortest time possible"

taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is widely and rightly known as the 1st Namibian diamantaire. As Founder / Managing Director of TaTe, his primary focus is centred on growing and diversifying TaTe Group’s portfolio.
The company’s current holdings span a wide...

22 may 2023

Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov

Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...

15 may 2023

Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky

The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...

08 may 2023

Gemfields posts record revenue from the latest emerald auction

Today
News
Gemfields has posted record revenue of $ 43.7 million from the sale of 35 high-quality rough emeralds produced at its 75%-owned Kagem mine, in Zambia.
It said the auction, which ran from May 15 to June 1, had an average realised price of $165.55 per carat, making it a record for price-per-carat paid for a single auction lot.
Gemfields has since July 2009 generated $964 million in revenue from 45 auctions of Kagem gemstones.
“In our last auction [in November 2022], we saw the market normalise appreciably when compared with the exuberance of the first half of 2022,” said company product and sales managing director Adrian Banks.
“We are delighted to see the market rebound sharply once again, underpinning the step-change in market pricing [that] we reported in 2022.”
The auction lots were made available in Bangkok for private, in-person viewings by customers, following which the auctions took place through an online auction platform specifically adapted for Gemfields.
The platform allows for permitted customers from multiple jurisdictions to participate in a sealed-bid process.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished
Print version