Ankit Gems leads the way in Namibia by deploying Skyscanner 1275

Ankit Gems has marked a new milestone, by being the only diamond manufacturing company to deploy Skyscanner 1275, at its Namibian facility. This machinery, which was first used in their Surat factory, provides 3D images of a diamond, through which any internal or external defects, cracks or inclusions with a resolution of 0.005 mm can be identified, making it ideal for scanning diamonds above 45 mm, quality control upto dia 120 mm x 90 mm & production monitoring.

Investing in such advanced technology not only helps improve efficiency but also enhances productivity & provides high-quality diamonds. Being pioneers in investing in such cutting-edge technology in Namibia sets Ankit Gems apart from its competitors and also marks a significant leap towards local beneficiation, as it upskills the diamond processing competency of the local workforce.

Deploying such advanced technology is also a testament to the company & commitment to bringing its African factory at par with its Surat facility, which is considered to be an advanced diamond processing facility, globally.



