Ankit Gems leads the way in Namibia by deploying Skyscanner 1275

Investing in such advanced technology not only helps improve efficiency but also enhances productivity & provides high-quality diamonds. Being pioneers in investing in such cutting-edge technology in Namibia sets Ankit Gems apart from its competitors and also marks a significant leap towards local beneficiation, as it upskills the diamond processing competency of the local workforce.
Deploying such advanced technology is also a testament to the company & commitment to bringing its African factory at par with its Surat facility, which is considered to be an advanced diamond processing facility, globally.