CHAMOVSKIKH Jewellery Holding - “We strive to occupy a bigger share of the world market”

Aleksander Chamovskikh is the founder and owner of the CHAMOVSKIKH Jewellery House and the JF Carat holding, Chairman of the Ural Jewellers Guild. He was born in 1978 and graduated from the Faculty of Economics of the Ural Radio Engineering College named...

“Telling the people about the beauty and value of the Baltic gem”

The Kaliningrad Amber Integrated Plant belonging to the State Corporation “Rostec” is the world leader in mining amber (90% of the world’s reserves of the Baltic gem are concentrated at the Primorsky Quarry). The Moscow Representative Office...

29 may 2023

TaTe Diamonds: "Our goal is to successfully complete the Enterprise Development Program and work towards achieving Sightholder status in the shortest time possible"

taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is widely and rightly known as the 1st Namibian diamantaire. As Founder / Managing Director of TaTe, his primary focus is centred on growing and diversifying TaTe Group’s portfolio.
The company’s current holdings span a wide...

22 may 2023

Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov

Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...

15 may 2023

Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky

The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...

08 may 2023

Ankit Gems leads the way in Namibia by deploying Skyscanner 1275

Ankit Gems has marked a new milestone, by being the only diamond manufacturing company to deploy Skyscanner 1275, at its Namibian facility. This machinery, which was first used in their Surat factory, provides 3D images of a diamond, through which any internal or external defects, cracks or inclusions with a resolution of 0.005 mm can be identified, making it ideal for scanning diamonds above 45 mm, quality control upto dia 120 mm x 90 mm & production monitoring.
Investing in such advanced technology not only helps improve efficiency but also enhances productivity & provides high-quality diamonds. Being pioneers in investing in such cutting-edge technology in Namibia sets Ankit Gems apart from its competitors and also marks a significant leap towards local beneficiation, as it upskills the diamond processing competency of the local workforce.
Deploying such advanced technology is also a testament to the company & commitment to bringing its African factory at par with its Surat facility, which is considered to be an advanced diamond processing facility, globally.

