Shanta’s Tanzania gold mine begins commercial production

Aim-listed Shanta Gold says its Singida gold mine in Tanzania has achieved commercial production.

Company chief executive Eric Zurrin said that this came after a quick ramp-up period following the first gold pour at the end of March.

Throughput had exceeded 95% of the nominal nameplate capacity of 1 000 tonnes (t) per day, overall plant use and gold recovery had surpassed 95%, and plant availability had exceeded 90%.

Furthermore, all necessary permits and equipment, as well as critical employees, are in place to continue stable production at Singida, with the first gold shipments completed successfully last month.

“The mine delivered steady results against production key performance indicators, including consistent gold production and higher-than-expected gold recoveries, culminating in several successful gold shipments,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zurrin said that mining operations at the Gold Tree open-pit were proceeding as planned, with about six months' supply of feed now on hand and positive grade reconciliation against the resource model achieved.

The current stockpile included 187 673 t of gold at 2.17 g/t, comprising 13.09 million ounces, including 37 844 t of gold at 2.40 g/t, containing 2 917 oz of in-plant crushed ore.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

