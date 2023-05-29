Exclusive

CHAMOVSKIKH Jewellery Holding - “We strive to occupy a bigger share of the world market”

Aleksander Chamovskikh is the founder and owner of the CHAMOVSKIKH Jewellery House and the JF Carat holding, Chairman of the Ural Jewellers Guild. He was born in 1978 and graduated from the Faculty of Economics of the Ural Radio Engineering College named...

Today

“Telling the people about the beauty and value of the Baltic gem”

The Kaliningrad Amber Integrated Plant belonging to the State Corporation “Rostec” is the world leader in mining amber (90% of the world’s reserves of the Baltic gem are concentrated at the Primorsky Quarry). The Moscow Representative Office...

29 may 2023

TaTe Diamonds: "Our goal is to successfully complete the Enterprise Development Program and work towards achieving Sightholder status in the shortest time possible"

taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is widely and rightly known as the 1st Namibian diamantaire. As Founder / Managing Director of TaTe, his primary focus is centred on growing and diversifying TaTe Group’s portfolio.
The company’s current holdings span a wide...

22 may 2023

Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov

Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...

15 may 2023

Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky

The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...

08 may 2023

Shanta’s Tanzania gold mine begins commercial production

Today
Aim-listed Shanta Gold says its Singida gold mine in Tanzania has achieved commercial production.
Company chief executive Eric Zurrin said that this came after a quick ramp-up period following the first gold pour at the end of March.
Throughput had exceeded 95% of the nominal nameplate capacity of 1 000 tonnes (t) per day, overall plant use and gold recovery had surpassed 95%, and plant availability had exceeded 90%.
Furthermore, all necessary permits and equipment, as well as critical employees, are in place to continue stable production at Singida, with the first gold shipments completed successfully last month.
“The mine delivered steady results against production key performance indicators, including consistent gold production and higher-than-expected gold recoveries, culminating in several successful gold shipments,” he said.
Meanwhile, Zurrin said that mining operations at the Gold Tree open-pit were proceeding as planned, with about six months' supply of feed now on hand and positive grade reconciliation against the resource model achieved.
The current stockpile included 187 673 t of gold at 2.17 g/t, comprising 13.09 million ounces, including 37 844 t of gold at 2.40 g/t, containing 2 917 oz of in-plant crushed ore.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished
 
