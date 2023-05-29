First international jewelry fair in capital of Uzbekistan

The first International Exhibition Uzbek Jewelery Fair, held in Tashkent, finished its work on May 28. More than 100 companies from 20 countries, including Russia, Italy, Austria, Turkey, etc. took part in this event. Among the international exhibitors are Russian Sokolov, Sanis, Alexandra, Bialonczyk from Austria, Ganesh diamond from India, Italian Legor. Most of the exhibitors were nevertheless Uzbek manufacturers and designers, who looked quite worthy.

Thanks to state support, the jewelry industry of the republic has taken a prominent place in the industry of Uzbekistan: at present, as Deputy Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade Khurram Teshabaeva noted, 448 enterprises operate in this area (4.2 times more compared to 2017), in including new companies Sofizar, Gavhar Jewel Group, Fonon and others with state participation.

On the penultimate day, the results of the Charming East contest, which was an important part of the Uzbek Jewelery Fair program, were announced. The participants of the competition - jewelry companies and independent artists - submitted more than 50 works in five categories.

From the works presented at the exhibitors' stands, the winners were determined:

Ganch Marquise pendant, Julia Kutovaya (Uzbekistan) - the best gold jewelry;

earrings "The Great Silk Road", Yulia Kutovaya (Uzbekistan) - the best jewelry made of silver;

bracelet "Muse", Marilisi (Georgia) - the best work, reflecting the historical heritage;

earrings made of titanium "Air Delight" Bialonczyk (Austria) - innovations in materials for the production of jewelry;

“Morena” ring, Sofiya Jewelery (Uzbekistan) - the best jewelry made of stone (precious and semi-precious stones).

The competition was held in Tashkent by the exhibition company Expo Tour Group (the organizer of the Uzbek Jewelery Fair exhibition) with the official support of the Association of the Jewelry Industry of Uzbekistan.



Galina Semenova for Rough&Polished

