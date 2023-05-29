Exclusive

CHAMOVSKIKH Jewellery Holding - “We strive to occupy a bigger share of the world market”

Aleksander Chamovskikh is the founder and owner of the CHAMOVSKIKH Jewellery House and the JF Carat holding, Chairman of the Ural Jewellers Guild. He was born in 1978 and graduated from the Faculty of Economics of the Ural Radio Engineering College named...

Today

“Telling the people about the beauty and value of the Baltic gem”

The Kaliningrad Amber Integrated Plant belonging to the State Corporation “Rostec” is the world leader in mining amber (90% of the world’s reserves of the Baltic gem are concentrated at the Primorsky Quarry). The Moscow Representative Office...

29 may 2023

TaTe Diamonds: "Our goal is to successfully complete the Enterprise Development Program and work towards achieving Sightholder status in the shortest time possible"

taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is widely and rightly known as the 1st Namibian diamantaire. As Founder / Managing Director of TaTe, his primary focus is centred on growing and diversifying TaTe Group’s portfolio.
The company’s current holdings span a wide...

22 may 2023

Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov

Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...

15 may 2023

Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky

The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...

08 may 2023

First international jewelry fair in capital of Uzbekistan

Today
News
The first International Exhibition Uzbek Jewelery Fair, held in Tashkent, finished its work on May 28. More than 100 companies from 20 countries, including Russia, Italy, Austria, Turkey, etc. took part in this event. Among the international exhibitors are Russian Sokolov, Sanis, Alexandra, Bialonczyk from Austria, Ganesh diamond from India, Italian Legor. Most of the exhibitors were nevertheless Uzbek manufacturers and designers, who looked quite worthy.
Thanks to state support, the jewelry industry of the republic has taken a prominent place in the industry of Uzbekistan: at present, as Deputy Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade Khurram Teshabaeva noted, 448 enterprises operate in this area (4.2 times more compared to 2017), in including new companies Sofizar, Gavhar Jewel Group, Fonon and others with state participation.
On the penultimate day, the results of the Charming East contest, which was an important part of the Uzbek Jewelery Fair program, were announced. The participants of the competition - jewelry companies and independent artists - submitted more than 50 works in five categories.
From the works presented at the exhibitors' stands, the winners were determined:
Ganch Marquise pendant, Julia Kutovaya (Uzbekistan) - the best gold jewelry;
earrings "The Great Silk Road", Yulia Kutovaya (Uzbekistan) - the best jewelry made of silver;
bracelet "Muse", Marilisi (Georgia) - the best work, reflecting the historical heritage;
earrings made of titanium "Air Delight" Bialonczyk (Austria) - innovations in materials for the production of jewelry;
“Morena” ring, Sofiya Jewelery (Uzbekistan) - the best jewelry made of stone (precious and semi-precious stones).
The competition was held in Tashkent by the exhibition company Expo Tour Group (the organizer of the Uzbek Jewelery Fair exhibition) with the official support of the Association of the Jewelry Industry of Uzbekistan.

Galina Semenova for Rough&Polished

Print version