The company Palekh Watch demonstrated its products to the President of the Russian Federation

The company Palekh Watch took part in the exhibition "Development of the creative economy in Russia", which was held in Moscow at the Zotov center.

The event was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The exhibition featured watches from the collection "Regions of Russia": "Swallow's Nest" (Republic of Crimea) and "Saur-Grave" (Donetsk People's Republic).

The guests were also able to see new products from the brand Palekh Watch: "Map of Russia", "George the Victorious" and "St. Vladimir" models.

The founder of the brand Anna Nesterova told the president about the watch manufactory Palekh Watch, the purpose of which is to popularize the Palekh painting.

Vladimir Putin agreed that a watch with a native Russian painting could become a unique gift. The President also discussed with the head of the company the ways of development of folk art crafts and supported the proposal that it is necessary to consolidate in legislation the right to use geographical names in trademarks if these products are produced by local folk art crafts.

Putin supported Nesterova's proposal to create a higher educational institution in the village of Palekh.

Palekh Watch is a Premium Russian watch brand created in 2020. The founder of the brand is Anna Nesterova, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Global Rus Trade international marketplace, Chairman of the Russian part of the BRICS Women's Business Alliance.

Palekh Watch popularizes Palekh painting. This is a type of ancient Russian painting that originated in the 17th century in the village of Palekh. The brand cooperates with artists from the Palekh Artists Association, who manually paint the watch faces. Masters use traditional painting techniques with a 400-year history, brushes and paints of their own production.

Drawing on each individual the dial is not repeated. Individual elements of the drawing are highlighted with gold leaf. The themes of the images are taken as classical paintings of life and everyday life of Ancient Russia, fairy-tale motifs, and modern plots in an unlimited range.

Swiss (RONDA), Japanese (MIYOTA) and Russian (Vostok) watch mechanisms are used in the production of Palekh watches.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





