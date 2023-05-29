Exclusive
“Telling the people about the beauty and value of the Baltic gem”
The Kaliningrad Amber Integrated Plant belonging to the State Corporation “Rostec” is the world leader in mining amber (90% of the world’s reserves of the Baltic gem are concentrated at the Primorsky Quarry). The Moscow Representative Office...
29 may 2023
TaTe Diamonds: "Our goal is to successfully complete the Enterprise Development Program and work towards achieving Sightholder status in the shortest time possible"
taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is widely and rightly known as the 1st Namibian diamantaire. As Founder / Managing Director of TaTe, his primary focus is centred on growing and diversifying TaTe Group’s portfolio.
The company’s current holdings span a wide...
22 may 2023
Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov
Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...
15 may 2023
Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
08 may 2023
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
Implats close to taking control of RBPlat
This constitutes 9.26% of the RBPlat shares in the issue.
RBPlat said in a notice to shareholders that once the trade is implemented, Implats will hold RBPlat shares comprising an aggregate of about 55.46% of the shares in the issue.
As a result, Implats will control the majority of the shares in RBPlat and RBPlat will become a subsidiary of Implats.
Implats informed RBPlat shareholders that it intends to facilitate increased broad-based ownership in the Platinum Group Metals sector through the implementation of an empowerment structure, including the creation of a community share ownership trust which will hold an equity interest in both Impala and Royal Bafokeng Resources, as well as the option to replace the RBPlat employee share ownership plan.
Implats requested last November that the Takeover Regulation Panel (TRP) award it a compliance certificate.
TRP, however, stated that Northam's remaining objections regarding the alleged violation by RBPlat of the Companies Act and the Companies Regulations needed to be rectified first.
Implats then filed an appeal on March 21 with the Takeover Special Committee (TSC) against the TRP's decision, which was dismissed.
As a result, the TRP's original judgment continues, and the TRP will only give a compliance certificate to Implats if the issues are handled.
Implats said that the long-stop date set for fulfilment or waiver of the conditions precedent to the mandatory offer, and the closing date of the offer, will be extended to 28 June 2023.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished