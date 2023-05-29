Exclusive
“Telling the people about the beauty and value of the Baltic gem”
The Kaliningrad Amber Integrated Plant belonging to the State Corporation “Rostec” is the world leader in mining amber (90% of the world’s reserves of the Baltic gem are concentrated at the Primorsky Quarry). The Moscow Representative Office...
29 may 2023
TaTe Diamonds: "Our goal is to successfully complete the Enterprise Development Program and work towards achieving Sightholder status in the shortest time possible"
taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is widely and rightly known as the 1st Namibian diamantaire. As Founder / Managing Director of TaTe, his primary focus is centred on growing and diversifying TaTe Group’s portfolio.
The company’s current holdings span a wide...
22 may 2023
Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov
Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...
15 may 2023
Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
08 may 2023
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
Copper 360 incurs massive operating loss despite revenue increase
It said the operating loss was due to a host of factors such as fixed expenses incurred for 12 months compared to five months in the prior period, commissioning costs, plant stoppage as a result of the solvent extraction circuit having to be restocked and safety stoppages, power shortages, which saw the company operate at 50% of its capacity.
Copper 360 said its revenue increased by 174% to R33.4 million during the period under review compared to R12.1 million in 2022.
“It should however be noted that the previous reporting period included other income related to the sale of revenue sharing royalty agreement of [R31.2 million],” it said.
“Operating expenses increased by 241.6% during the financial year to R114.1 million compared to R33.4 million during 2022.”
Copper 360’s financial year ended 28 February 2023 includes 12 months of production compared to only seven months of production for the period ended 28 February 2022 with the first copper production, as part of plant commissioning, starting during August 2021 and ending January 2022
It said tonnes milled for the financial year under review rose by 296% to 67 045 tonnes compared to the prior period’s 16 934 tonnes with copper grade decreasing by 36% from 1.38% to 0.88%.
This, said Copper 360, resulted in copper recovered and sold increasing by 191% to 284.7 metric tonnes compared to 98 metric tonnes in the previous reporting period.
