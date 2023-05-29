Norilsk Nickel experts told about the development of the ideas of geometallurgy

In April-May, the Norilsk division of Norilsk Nickel continued to form the goals of the technological scheme for managing ore flow on the surface, taking into account the geometallurgy from the mine surface accumulation nodes to the receiving bunkers of the processing plant. Representatives of the company told about this at the International Mining and Geological Forum."At the international forum, the participants of the round table discussed approaches and interactions in the triangle "Customer (consumer) – manufacturers of measuring equipment – scientific community" for the development of control methods and an instrument base that allows monitoring the quality indicators of ore in the stream. We have outlined concrete steps for the next two to three months," the company's press service explained.Experts have noticed that the minimal effect of the introduction of geometallurgy in terms of profitability and return on investment is many times greater than the development of a deposit with the same indicators in terms of the content of useful components and extraction, ttelegraf.ru reported.

