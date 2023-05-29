Wesizwe Platinum starts commissioning of Bakubung processing plant

Wesizwe Platinum, a platinum group metals (PGMs) company, is set to begin the commissioning of the Bakubung Platinum Mine (BPM) processing plant on May 31.

Production at BPM is planned to begin as soon as the plant's commissioning is completed.

The plant's hot commissioning was planned from 23 to 30 March 2023 (seven days of continuous operation), however, a steady state operation was not achieved due to several challenges during this period.

The company had been working on the challenges in preparation for the commissioning of the plant.

The test run of the main system of the BPM processing plant was completed end of January.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



