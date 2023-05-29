Exclusive

“Telling the people about the beauty and value of the Baltic gem”

The Kaliningrad Amber Integrated Plant belonging to the State Corporation “Rostec” is the world leader in mining amber (90% of the world’s reserves of the Baltic gem are concentrated at the Primorsky Quarry). The Moscow Representative Office...

29 may 2023

TaTe Diamonds: "Our goal is to successfully complete the Enterprise Development Program and work towards achieving Sightholder status in the shortest time possible"

taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is widely and rightly known as the 1st Namibian diamantaire. As Founder / Managing Director of TaTe, his primary focus is centred on growing and diversifying TaTe Group’s portfolio.
The company’s current holdings span a wide...

22 may 2023

Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov

Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...

15 may 2023

Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky

The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...

08 may 2023

India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...

This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...

01 may 2023

Botswana optimistic about new sales agreement with De Beers

Botswana is still interested in a partnership with De Beers and believes that ongoing negotiations for a new diamond sales agreement will be successful, according to a government official.
Botswana is in the process of negotiating a new sales agreement with Anglo American's 85%-owned De Beers, which will expire later this year.
President Mokgweetsi Masisi's warnings to withdraw from the talks if Botswana does not gain a larger share of rough diamonds produced by Debswana, their diamond mining joint venture, stoked speculation that Gaborone may collapse the partnership.
However, government spokesperson William Sentshebeng was quoted by Reuters as saying in a statement that negotiations between the government and De Beers "are ongoing, and we are confident that they will result in a deal that will benefit both parties."
He also said that discussions to renew De Beers' diamond mining rights, which are set to expire in 2029, are being held far in advance to allow for important investment decisions.
De Beers and Botswana intend to invest in capital-intensive development projects at their two major mines, Jwaneng and Orapa, to increase production. 
Botswana's share of Debswana's output rose from 10% in 2011 to 25% in 2020. 
Although Botswana has not publicly indicated how much of the new agreement it wants, it is thought to be as much as 50%.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

