“Telling the people about the beauty and value of the Baltic gem”

The Kaliningrad Amber Integrated Plant belonging to the State Corporation “Rostec” is the world leader in mining amber (90% of the world’s reserves of the Baltic gem are concentrated at the Primorsky Quarry). The Moscow Representative Office...

29 may 2023

TaTe Diamonds: "Our goal is to successfully complete the Enterprise Development Program and work towards achieving Sightholder status in the shortest time possible"

taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is widely and rightly known as the 1st Namibian diamantaire. As Founder / Managing Director of TaTe, his primary focus is centred on growing and diversifying TaTe Group’s portfolio.
The company’s current holdings span a wide...

22 may 2023

Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov

Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...

15 may 2023

Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky

The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...

08 may 2023

India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...

This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...

01 may 2023

'Jewels of the Emirates' Show opens on June 1, 2023

The much-awaited 'Jewels of the Emirates' show, the first Emirati exhibition specializing in diamond jewellery, gold, silver, and luxury watches,  will commence tomorrow 1 June 2023 at Expo Centre Sharjah, captivating visitors from June 1 to 4.
Organized by the Centre with the backing of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the prestigious event, now in its fourth edition, will showcase the artistry of some of the best Emirati jewellery and gold designers, along with over 100 exhibitors from top-tier local brands specializing in the gold, silver, and diamond trade and industry.
The expo coincides with a festive period, offering visitors a unique opportunity to acquire the most exquisite Emirati heritage pieces of jewellery, including exclusive pieces adorned with natural pearls, diamonds, and precious stones.
With numerous offers and discounts available, shoppers can enjoy the event's competitive prices, while also having the opportunity to take part in various draws organized by the centre, standing a chance to win an array of precious prizes, including gold and diamonds.
Additionally, the show will provide a dynamic platform for emerging gold and jewellery ventures, fostering opportunities for young Emirati talents to engage deeply in the gold trade, as well as in the artistry and production of exquisite pieces of jewellery. Moreover, the event will enhance the calibre and competitiveness of domestic products within both local and regional markets.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished
