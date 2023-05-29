'Jewels of the Emirates' Show opens on June 1, 2023

The much-awaited 'Jewels of the Emirates' show, the first Emirati exhibition specializing in diamond jewellery, gold, silver, and luxury watches, will commence tomorrow 1 June 2023 at Expo Centre Sharjah, captivating visitors from June 1 to 4.

Organized by the Centre with the backing of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the prestigious event, now in its fourth edition, will showcase the artistry of some of the best Emirati jewellery and gold designers, along with over 100 exhibitors from top-tier local brands specializing in the gold, silver, and diamond trade and industry.

The expo coincides with a festive period, offering visitors a unique opportunity to acquire the most exquisite Emirati heritage pieces of jewellery, including exclusive pieces adorned with natural pearls, diamonds, and precious stones.

With numerous offers and discounts available, shoppers can enjoy the event's competitive prices, while also having the opportunity to take part in various draws organized by the centre, standing a chance to win an array of precious prizes, including gold and diamonds.

Additionally, the show will provide a dynamic platform for emerging gold and jewellery ventures, fostering opportunities for young Emirati talents to engage deeply in the gold trade, as well as in the artistry and production of exquisite pieces of jewellery. Moreover, the event will enhance the calibre and competitiveness of domestic products within both local and regional markets.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

