A 4.83-carat fancy vivid blue diamond ring sold for $8.8m at Christie's Hong Kong as the Magnificent Jewels sale brought in a total of almost $60m. The brilliant-cut IF Type IIb gem was surrounded by fancy-cut diamonds, in a gold setting. It sold between the low and high estimates of $7m to $10.2m.

The blue diamond led the sale, followed by two items which both sold for above their high estimates. An octagonal step-cut 21.38-carat sapphire in a platinum ring set with tapered baguette-cut diamonds sold for $4.5m.

And an 8.92-carats fancy vivid yellow-orange pear modified brilliant-cut diamond, in a platinum and gold ring, with pear brilliant-cut diamonds of 1.12 and 1.11 ct, sold for $4m.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished