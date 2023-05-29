Exclusive

“Telling the people about the beauty and value of the Baltic gem”

The Kaliningrad Amber Integrated Plant belonging to the State Corporation “Rostec” is the world leader in mining amber (90% of the world’s reserves of the Baltic gem are concentrated at the Primorsky Quarry). The Moscow Representative Office...

29 may 2023

TaTe Diamonds: "Our goal is to successfully complete the Enterprise Development Program and work towards achieving Sightholder status in the shortest time possible"

taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is widely and rightly known as the 1st Namibian diamantaire. As Founder / Managing Director of TaTe, his primary focus is centred on growing and diversifying TaTe Group’s portfolio.
The company’s current holdings span a wide...

22 may 2023

Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov

Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...

15 may 2023

Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky

The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...

08 may 2023

India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...

This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...

01 may 2023

SODIAM appoints The New Jeweller as an international advisor

The Angolan national diamond trading company, SODIAM has appointed The New Jeweller as an advisor for investment promotion from diamond companies focused on expanding business in the country. 
The New Jeweller said in a statement that it will advise investors from the international diamond community on the benefits of investing to set up factories in the Saurimo Diamond Hub. 
The diamond hub has an area of more than 35,000 square meters with an infrastructure that comprises Banks, dormitories, professional and technical training institutes, a food court, a convention centre, a training institute for cutting and polishing, beneficiation factories, and plots of land for the implementation of more beneficiation factories.
SODIAM plans to build 19 new factories within the hub between 2023 and 2025, and to achieve this target, the mineral resources ministry recently introduced new incentives to promote local beneficiation.
‘’We have chosen to partner with The New Jeweller International Group to advice all our potential Diamond Industry colleagues on the advantages and benefits that they would derive by opening up factories in the Saurimo Diamond Hub,” said SODIAM’s Eugenio Bravo da Rosa.
“The New Jeweller International Group enjoys an excellent equity among the diamond sector and our first-phase interactions with the group through conferences, webinars and media activities have prompted us and ensured us that they would not only be our partner in growth but also an excellent and efficient response-oriented advisor to the Saurimo Diamond Hub.”

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished
