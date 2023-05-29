SODIAM appoints The New Jeweller as an international advisor

The Angolan national diamond trading company, SODIAM has appointed The New Jeweller as an advisor for investment promotion from diamond companies focused on expanding business in the country.

The New Jeweller said in a statement that it will advise investors from the international diamond community on the benefits of investing to set up factories in the Saurimo Diamond Hub.

The diamond hub has an area of more than 35,000 square meters with an infrastructure that comprises Banks, dormitories, professional and technical training institutes, a food court, a convention centre, a training institute for cutting and polishing, beneficiation factories, and plots of land for the implementation of more beneficiation factories.

SODIAM plans to build 19 new factories within the hub between 2023 and 2025, and to achieve this target, the mineral resources ministry recently introduced new incentives to promote local beneficiation.

‘’We have chosen to partner with The New Jeweller International Group to advice all our potential Diamond Industry colleagues on the advantages and benefits that they would derive by opening up factories in the Saurimo Diamond Hub,” said SODIAM’s Eugenio Bravo da Rosa.

“The New Jeweller International Group enjoys an excellent equity among the diamond sector and our first-phase interactions with the group through conferences, webinars and media activities have prompted us and ensured us that they would not only be our partner in growth but also an excellent and efficient response-oriented advisor to the Saurimo Diamond Hub.”



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

