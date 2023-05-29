Exclusive

“Telling the people about the beauty and value of the Baltic gem”

The Kaliningrad Amber Integrated Plant belonging to the State Corporation “Rostec” is the world leader in mining amber (90% of the world’s reserves of the Baltic gem are concentrated at the Primorsky Quarry). The Moscow Representative Office...

29 may 2023

TaTe Diamonds: "Our goal is to successfully complete the Enterprise Development Program and work towards achieving Sightholder status in the shortest time possible"

taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is widely and rightly known as the 1st Namibian diamantaire. As Founder / Managing Director of TaTe, his primary focus is centred on growing and diversifying TaTe Group’s portfolio.
The company’s current holdings span a wide...

22 may 2023

Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov

Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...

15 may 2023

Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky

The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...

08 may 2023

India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...

This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...

01 may 2023

Petra sells 50% of its stake in Williamson Diamonds

Today
News
Petra Diamonds has executed definitive transaction documents that put into effect the non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) it signed with Caspian, also known as Taifa Mining, to sell 50% of its holding in Williamson Diamonds Limited (WDL) and a prorated portion of shareholder loans for a total consideration of $15 million.
WDL is the operator of the Williamson Mine and is currently 25%-owned by the government of Tanzania, while the remaining 75% stake is owned by Petra.
The diamond miner said it entered into the transaction documents with Pink Diamonds, a company nominated by Taifa. 
Taifa remains the long-term technical services contractor at the Williamson Mine.
It said the payment of the $15 million purchase price will be satisfied through payments owed by WDL to Taifa for past technical services.
The payments will be received by Petra in instalments over the next five years.
Petra entered into a framework agreement with the government of Tanzania in December 2021, in which it was agreed that the former's effective interest in WDL would decrease to 63%, with the government’s interest increasing to 37%.
Upon completion of the agreement, Petra and Pink Diamonds will each indirectly hold an effective 31.5% interest in WDL, with Petra retaining a controlling interest.
Petra said it intends to use the $15 million proceeds from the transaction to continue strengthening its balance sheet. 
"Our partnership with Taifa places Williamson on a stronger basis for the future. This new structure will reduce our equity interest in WDL, limiting our exposure in line with our stated objectives whilst retaining control and maintaining a share of the upside,” said Petra chief executive Richard Duffy.
“Williamson holds a unique place in the sector with its significant resource base and ability to produce high-quality pink diamonds. In a supply-constrained sector, this asset has the potential to become increasingly valuable.”
The book value of WDL's gross assets was $140.5 million as of June 30, 2022, with WDL recognising a profit before tax of $41.1 million in the financial year 2022.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished
Print version