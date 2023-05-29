India's cut & polished diamonds export declines 38.86%, rough imports up by 10.17% in April 2023

India's overall gross export of Cut & Polished diamonds at $ 1320.34 million in the month of APR 2023 is showing a decline of 38.86% as compared to $ 2159.64 mn for the same period of the previous year, as per data from the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India.

The overall gross Imports of Cut & Polished diamonds at $ 70.52 million in the month of APR 2023 is showing a decline of 36.99% as compared to $ 111.91 mn for the same period of the previous year.

The overall gross Imports of Cut & Polished diamonds in DTA at $ 30.48 mn is showing a growth of 2.70% as compared to $ 29.68 mn for the same period of April 2022.

The overall gross Imports of Cut & Polished diamonds in SEZ at $ 40.04 mn is showing a decline of -51.31% as compared to $ 82.23 mn for the same period of April 2022.

Gross Imports of rough diamonds at $ 1443.82 mn in APR 2023 have shown a growth of 10.17 compared with the imports at $ 1310.58 mn for previous year. In volume terms, gross Import of rough diamonds at 113.69 lakhs carats during APR 2023 has shown a growth of 88.51% compared with the imports at 60.31 lakhs carats during the previous year.

Provisional gross export of Polished Lab Grown Diamonds for the period APR 2023 at $ 96.86 mn shows a decline of 34.62% over the comparative figure of $ 148.13 mn for the previous year.



