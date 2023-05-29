Exclusive

The Kaliningrad Amber Integrated Plant belonging to the State Corporation “Rostec” is the world leader in mining amber (90% of the world’s reserves of the Baltic gem are concentrated at the Primorsky Quarry). The Moscow Representative Office...

29 may 2023

TaTe Diamonds: "Our goal is to successfully complete the Enterprise Development Program and work towards achieving Sightholder status in the shortest time possible"

taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is widely and rightly known as the 1st Namibian diamantaire. As Founder / Managing Director of TaTe, his primary focus is centred on growing and diversifying TaTe Group’s portfolio.
The company’s current holdings span a wide...

22 may 2023

Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov

Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...

15 may 2023

Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky

The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...

08 may 2023

India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...

This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...

01 may 2023

India's cut & polished diamonds export declines 38.86%, rough imports up by 10.17% in April 2023

India's overall gross export of Cut & Polished diamonds at $ 1320.34 million in the month of APR 2023 is showing a decline of 38.86% as compared to $ 2159.64 mn for the same period of the previous year, as per data from the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India.
The overall gross Imports of Cut & Polished diamonds at $ 70.52 million in the month of APR 2023 is showing a decline of 36.99% as compared to $ 111.91 mn for the same period of the previous year.
The overall gross Imports of Cut & Polished diamonds in DTA at $ 30.48 mn is showing a growth of 2.70% as compared to $ 29.68 mn for the same period of April 2022.
The overall gross Imports of Cut & Polished diamonds in SEZ at $ 40.04 mn is showing a decline of -51.31% as compared to $ 82.23 mn for the same period of April 2022.
Gross Imports of rough diamonds at $ 1443.82 mn in APR 2023 have shown a growth of 10.17 compared with the imports at $ 1310.58 mn for previous year. In volume terms, gross Import of rough diamonds at 113.69 lakhs carats during APR 2023 has shown a growth of 88.51% compared with the imports at 60.31 lakhs carats during the previous year.
Provisional gross export of Polished Lab Grown Diamonds for the period APR 2023 at $ 96.86 mn shows a decline of 34.62% over the comparative figure of $ 148.13 mn for the previous year.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished
