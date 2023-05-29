Exclusive

“Telling the people about the beauty and value of the Baltic gem”

The Kaliningrad Amber Integrated Plant belonging to the State Corporation “Rostec” is the world leader in mining amber (90% of the world’s reserves of the Baltic gem are concentrated at the Primorsky Quarry). The Moscow Representative Office...

29 may 2023

TaTe Diamonds: "Our goal is to successfully complete the Enterprise Development Program and work towards achieving Sightholder status in the shortest time possible"

taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is widely and rightly known as the 1st Namibian diamantaire. As Founder / Managing Director of TaTe, his primary focus is centred on growing and diversifying TaTe Group’s portfolio.
The company’s current holdings span a wide...

22 may 2023

Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov

Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...

15 may 2023

Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky

The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...

08 may 2023

India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...

This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...

01 may 2023

Lucapa builds new wastewater treatment facility at Mothae Mine

Lucapa Diamond constructed a new wastewater treatment facility at its 70%-owned Mothae Mine in Lesotho to dispose of its wastewater in a more environmentally sound way.
The plant, it said, can process up to 80 cubic metres of raw sewage per day and treat the mine's grey and black water, producing safe and disposable effluent and waste.
The diamond mining company said in its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report for 2022 that the mine previously disposed of its wastewater using honeysuckers or sewage trucks, which would drive more than 100 kilometres from the mine several times a day to the nearest disposal facility.
“It was not only an inefficient use of resources but also a costly disposal method,” said Lucapa.
“A conventional activated sludge treatment plant was constructed at Mothae and commissioned in 2022. The Maluti Mountains, where Mothae is situated, have extreme weather fluctuations, therefore, the plant has been housed in a facility to ensure that the correct temperature is maintained for optimal biological population growth.”
Meanwhile, Lucapa said its 40%-owned Sociedade Mineira do Lulo (SML) has a team at the Lulo Mine that monitors and minimises environmental impact across the concession.
“The team has set about revegetating the disturbed land by setting up a small trial nursery to germinate plants from seeds of trees native to the surrounding area,” it said.
“While grassland on the concession regenerates itself, the trees do so at a much slower rate. Various species of native trees are being grown at the trial nursery and planted over disturbed land to revegetate it.”

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished
