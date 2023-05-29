Exclusive
“Telling the people about the beauty and value of the Baltic gem”
The Kaliningrad Amber Integrated Plant belonging to the State Corporation “Rostec” is the world leader in mining amber (90% of the world’s reserves of the Baltic gem are concentrated at the Primorsky Quarry). The Moscow Representative Office...
29 may 2023
TaTe Diamonds: "Our goal is to successfully complete the Enterprise Development Program and work towards achieving Sightholder status in the shortest time possible"
taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is widely and rightly known as the 1st Namibian diamantaire. As Founder / Managing Director of TaTe, his primary focus is centred on growing and diversifying TaTe Group’s portfolio.
The company’s current holdings span a wide...
22 may 2023
Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov
Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...
15 may 2023
Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
08 may 2023
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
Norilsk Nickel purchases material and technical resources in the amount of about 180.6 billion rubles
"We live in new conditions. Norilsk Nickel has faced a number of new and unprecedented challenges for us related to our sales activities and logistics. Maintaining leadership positions and advancing the strategy of sustainable development has become doubly difficult for us in modern realities. Both from the point of view of transport and from the point of view of suppliers of modern technologies. Therefore, we had to enter new markets, look for new partners," said Vladimir Zhukov, Vice President for Investor Relations and Sustainable Development.
Norilsk Nickel's supply chain management processes include both interaction with suppliers of mineral raw materials in the upstream sector and monitoring the sustainability of their practices and procedures, as well as ensuring high quality products in the downstream sector, the report says.
In the future, Norilsk Nickel plans to expand supply chain management processes, which will also cover suppliers of goods and services, ttelegraf.ru reports.
"The company's financial model has maintained a high degree of stability, even despite significant pressure from external circumstances and challenges. EBITDA, a key indicator that characterizes our financial results, decreased by almost 20% last year. Free cash flow has decreased almost tenfold. The amount of taxes paid by us last year remained unchanged. At the same time, all total costs for sustainable development increased by 30% to $3.9 billion. Thus, Norilsk Nickel, despite the pressure that our financial model is experiencing, confirms the priority of maintaining sustainability," Zhukov stressed.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished