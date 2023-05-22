Exclusive
“Telling the people about the beauty and value of the Baltic gem”
The Kaliningrad Amber Integrated Plant belonging to the State Corporation “Rostec” is the world leader in mining amber (90% of the world’s reserves of the Baltic gem are concentrated at the Primorsky Quarry). The Moscow Representative Office...
Yesterday
TaTe Diamonds: "Our goal is to successfully complete the Enterprise Development Program and work towards achieving Sightholder status in the shortest time possible"
taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is widely and rightly known as the 1st Namibian diamantaire. As Founder / Managing Director of TaTe, his primary focus is centred on growing and diversifying TaTe Group’s portfolio.
The company’s current holdings span a wide...
22 may 2023
Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov
Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...
15 may 2023
Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
08 may 2023
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
De Beers’ GemFair programme grows in Sierra Leone
The GemFair programme was introduced to help artisanal and small-scale miners gain access to responsible international markets through the assurance of ethical working standards and bespoke digital solutions.
The programme also helps raise the standard of artisanal miners’ working practices through training and guidance, aimed at building capacity.
De Beers said more GemFair members accessed its Forward Purchase Agreement (FPA), taking the number of mine sites it fully funds up to 49 mining sites in Kono District, providing more miners with access to finance, and increasing the volume of diamonds in the pipeline.
“This represents around 25% of GemFair’s membership, and we hope to grow this further in the coming years, starting with the upcoming mining season,” it said.
“From research into the livelihoods of artisanal miners, we have seen anecdotal evidence that there is now positive wage inflation at other operators and a change in expectations around wages within the wider economy, especially where GemFair has a higher concentration of member sites.”
De Beers said it also expanded the GemFair mine reclamation and farm creation project from three sites in 2021 to seven in 2022.
The GemFair programme intends to generate at least 1,000 supplementary or alternative livelihoods for artisanal mining communities by 2030.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished