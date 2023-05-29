Exclusive
“Telling the people about the beauty and value of the Baltic gem”
The Kaliningrad Amber Integrated Plant belonging to the State Corporation “Rostec” is the world leader in mining amber (90% of the world’s reserves of the Baltic gem are concentrated at the Primorsky Quarry). The Moscow Representative Office...
29 may 2023
TaTe Diamonds: "Our goal is to successfully complete the Enterprise Development Program and work towards achieving Sightholder status in the shortest time possible"
taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is widely and rightly known as the 1st Namibian diamantaire. As Founder / Managing Director of TaTe, his primary focus is centred on growing and diversifying TaTe Group’s portfolio.
The company’s current holdings span a wide...
22 may 2023
Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov
Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...
15 may 2023
Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
08 may 2023
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
G7 plan to restrict exports of rough diamonds from Moscow poses a major threat to India's polishing industry
A potential embargo is weighing heavily on Surat's more than 4,000 diamond processing companies, which employ at least a million craftsmen, polishers, and traders, as per industry experts. The town of Surat imports at least 35% of its gems from Russia's mining giant ALROSA, which accounts for 30% of global rough diamond output.
Vipul Shah, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council said: "If the sanctions continue, then there will be a lot of uncertainty in the employment of one million workers."
Russia's diamond trade has so far avoided sanctions due to resistance from major importers from Belgium as its government has repeatedly blocked the EU's embargo plans, warning that the move could cost thousands of jobs.
At the recent G7 summit in Japan, leaders pledged to restrict trade in "diamonds mined, processed or produced in Russia" in an effort to further cut Moscow's revenues. In a joint statement, the group of wealthy nations said it would curb the $4.5 bn Russian diamond trade, including by using high-tech methods of tracing.
"We are awaiting a proper understanding of how the sanctions will be executed, since there is no way to trace the origin of rough gems right now," Vipul Shah said.
Meanwhile, supplies of rough diamonds have been shrinking since Western sanctions disconnected Russia from the SWIFT international financial processing network last year.
Indian exports of cut and polished diamonds have also slumped as US and EU firms shunned buying diamonds sourced from Russia.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished