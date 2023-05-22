Tanishq of Tata Group Indian jewellery brand exhibits rarest jewels in Dubai

Tata Group company Tanishq exhibited some of the rarest diamond jewellery and precious gemstones in the world over last weekend. The invite-only exhibition was held at the Jumeirah Mina A’Salam.

Among the exhibits was 'Ethereal Wonders' that features a collection of exquisite diamonds and gemstones, some of which are available for viewing for the first time in over a decade. The collection included coloured heirloom diamonds and gemstones of the highest quality, each exceedingly rare and highly sought after.

Aditya Singh, Head-Jewellery International Business, Titan Company Limited said: “The growing demand for rare heirloom jewellery and the ever-increasing jewellery collector base that recognises the value of owning and preserving a piece of history inspired us to conceptualise Ethereal Wonders. This is an exceptional opportunity for discerning jewellery buyers to marvel, up close, at these incredible intricate pieces before making them a part of their family and legacy.”

From a captivating 26-carat canary yellow diamond necklace to a rare colour shifting 7.72-carat pear shaped Alexandrite, the exhibition had a wide range of stunning jewel collections on display.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

