The Kaliningrad Amber Integrated Plant belonging to the State Corporation “Rostec” is the world leader in mining amber (90% of the world’s reserves of the Baltic gem are concentrated at the Primorsky Quarry). The Moscow Representative Office...

Yesterday

TaTe Diamonds: "Our goal is to successfully complete the Enterprise Development Program and work towards achieving Sightholder status in the shortest time possible"

taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is widely and rightly known as the 1st Namibian diamantaire. As Founder / Managing Director of TaTe, his primary focus is centred on growing and diversifying TaTe Group’s portfolio.
The company’s current holdings span a wide...

22 may 2023

Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov

Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...

15 may 2023

Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky

The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...

08 may 2023

India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...

This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...

01 may 2023

Tanishq of Tata Group Indian jewellery brand exhibits rarest jewels in Dubai

Today
News
Tata Group company Tanishq exhibited some of the rarest diamond jewellery and precious gemstones in the world over last weekend. The invite-only exhibition was held at the Jumeirah Mina A’Salam.
Among the exhibits was 'Ethereal Wonders' that features a collection of exquisite diamonds and gemstones, some of which are available for viewing for the first time in over a decade. The collection included coloured heirloom diamonds and gemstones of the highest quality, each exceedingly rare and highly sought after.
Aditya Singh, Head-Jewellery International Business, Titan Company Limited said: “The growing demand for rare heirloom jewellery and the ever-increasing jewellery collector base that recognises the value of owning and preserving a piece of history inspired us to conceptualise Ethereal Wonders. This is an exceptional opportunity for discerning jewellery buyers to marvel, up close, at these incredible intricate pieces before making them a part of their family and legacy.”
From a captivating 26-carat canary yellow diamond necklace to a rare colour shifting 7.72-carat pear shaped Alexandrite, the exhibition had a wide range of stunning jewel collections on display.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished
