Exclusive

“Telling the people about the beauty and value of the Baltic gem”

The Kaliningrad Amber Integrated Plant belonging to the State Corporation “Rostec” is the world leader in mining amber (90% of the world’s reserves of the Baltic gem are concentrated at the Primorsky Quarry). The Moscow Representative Office...

Yesterday

TaTe Diamonds: "Our goal is to successfully complete the Enterprise Development Program and work towards achieving Sightholder status in the shortest time possible"

taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is widely and rightly known as the 1st Namibian diamantaire. As Founder / Managing Director of TaTe, his primary focus is centred on growing and diversifying TaTe Group’s portfolio.
The company’s current holdings span a wide...

22 may 2023

Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov

Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...

15 may 2023

Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky

The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...

08 may 2023

India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...

This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...

01 may 2023

Tanzanian nickel miner negotiates offtake contracts

Today
News
Lifezone Metals, which is backed by BHP Group and is developing a nickel mine in Tanzania, is negotiating supply deals with several electric vehicle manufacturers and battery makers as the race for energy transition metals heats up.
Company chief executive Chris Showalter was quoted by Reuters as saying that RBC Capital Markets' process for selling yet-to-be-produced metal from Lifezone's Kabanga Nickel project has piqued the interest of EV and battery companies, some of which have visited the mine site.
He refused to provide names and stated that no agreements had been reached.
Nickel, which is critical to the growth of electric vehicles, is used in lithium-ion batteries and assists vehicle manufacturers in using less cobalt.
Lifezone Metals, which owns the Kabanga nickel and cobalt mine and refinery in north-west Tanzania, is planning to list in New York this year through a blank-check acquisition deal valued at around $1 billion.
Lifezone could sell its share of output, equivalent to 40% of the metal produced at the facility, through the deals currently being discussed to help raise the capital it requires.
"Primarily what we are looking for is a prepayment structure," said Showalter.
"In our view this would replace the more traditional project finance portion of the project funding."
BHP currently owns a minority stake in Kabanga and has the option to increase its stake to 51% and become the mine's operator.
Showalter said that with BHP's support, there is the potential to expand on plans to produce approximately 60,000 tonnes of refined nickel, up from initial expectations of about 40,000 tonnes.
Mining is expected to begin around the end of 2026.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished
Print version