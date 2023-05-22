Exclusive

The Kaliningrad Amber Integrated Plant belonging to the State Corporation “Rostec” is the world leader in mining amber (90% of the world’s reserves of the Baltic gem are concentrated at the Primorsky Quarry). The Moscow Representative Office...

TaTe Diamonds: "Our goal is to successfully complete the Enterprise Development Program and work towards achieving Sightholder status in the shortest time possible"

taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is widely and rightly known as the 1st Namibian diamantaire. As Founder / Managing Director of TaTe, his primary focus is centred on growing and diversifying TaTe Group’s portfolio.
The company’s current holdings span a wide...

Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov

Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...

Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky

The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...

India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...

This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...

ALROSA to start restoring Mir mine in 2023

(interfax.ru) – ALROSA will start restoring the Mir mine in 2023, the head of Yakutia, Aisen Nikolaev, said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.
"We have been designing a new mine over the years, it is fully designed. The company is already allocating investment funds. We have received approval from the government of the country. Through the Supervisory Board, all decisions have been made, and this year we are starting this largest project," Nikolaev said.
According to him, the first production on an industrial scale at the mine will begin in 2030-2031.
The ore of the deposit contains diamonds of very high quality, and the project "will enable the city of Mirny and ALROSA to exist for another 50 years," the head of the republic assured.
Investments in the project (the Mir-Glubokiy mine), which involves the construction of a new mine to replace the one lost as a result of the accident in 2017, are estimated at 126 billion rubles, Nikolaev said in November 2022.  Yakutia proposes to conclude an investment protection and encouragement agreement (IPPA) for the mine in order to reduce the risk of a long investment period for the project implementation period of 20 years.
At the beginning of 2022, ALROSA estimated the cost of restoring the Mir mine at $1.2-1.5 billion. The company planned to complete the work within 6-9 years.
The Mir mine was flooded in an accident in August 2017, when water from an abandoned quarry located at the top broke into the mine.  In the flood zone was 151 people, eight of them died. In the mine, mine workings and mining equipment were completely destroyed, and two horizons were flooded.
The ore of the Mir deposit is distinguished by a high content of high-quality diamonds. Before the accident, the Mir mine accounted for more than 10% of production in the ALROSA group.
After the accident, ALROSA planned to restore the mine. In June 2019, when the first preliminary calculations of capital investments in this project were published, the estimate was at the level of 73 billion rubles. In March 2019, ALROSA reported that it did not see an opportunity to start restoring the mine before 2024.
In September 2021, ALROSA announced a request for proposals for engineering and environmental surveys to prepare design documentation for the sinking of two shafts at the Mir mine.

