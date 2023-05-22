Norilsk Nickel achieves high levels of IT stability

Norilsk Nickel continues to implement digital projects and thanks to advanced management decisions the company managed to achieve high indicators of IT stability in 2022, despite a serious level of uncertainty and external pressure, reports sgnorilsk.ru reported.Measures to ensure technological independence have become a new and priority direction in the strategy of Norilsk Nickel. This applies to all spheres of activity: intellectual and industrial safety of business, improving digital literacy of employees – such forms of training as workshops, online courses, webinars, business games are organized for them.In 2022, 18.500 employees of the company completed training related to information security issues.In order to train young specialists Norilsk Nickel together with the Center for Educational Programs of the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology launched the master's program "AI Transformation in Industry". Its uniqueness lies in the fact that the program was created specifically for the needs of a mining enterprise. In 2022, the first group of MIPT students completed an internship at Norilsk Nickel.Thanks to the company teenagers and young people are immersed in the IT profession in the cities where its enterprises are present.In the field of environmental protection Norilsk Nickel is developing a prototype of an environmental monitoring system based on a digital twin of the Nadezhdinsky Metallurgical Plant. The pilot solution will be the first step towards creating a comprehensive information and analytical system based on a unified methodology for calculating environmental impact indicators.A test launch of an automated pollutant emission control system took place at the Copper Plant, which makes it possible to assess the possibility of using domestic equipment, taking into account the peculiarities of technological chains and production conditions in the company.Last year, Norilsk Nickel actively conducted preparations and in the coming year launched an innovative project "Digital Investor" and became a pioneer in the investment market. The program entitles employees of Norilsk Nickel to receive cash payments – a digital financial asset.In the first month since the start of the corporate program, 12,000 employees of Norilsk Nickel have opened wallets on the Atomize platform, which indicates high confidence in the company.

