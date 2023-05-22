AV Globale's auction is slated for 10-14 June 2023 in Almas Tower, Dubai

AV Globale, the leading auctions and tenders house, invites esteemed gemstone enthusiasts, investors, and collectors from around the world to visit the exclusive tender of Rosa Estrella, as well as the Argyle pink collection range of 0.80 to 3ct with GIA origin report and a wide range of fancy coloured along with a mix of fine and commercial rough diamonds in Almas Tower from 10 to 14 June 2023.

AV Globale's two rare rough pink diamonds at the forthcoming international tender are from Brazil ... a 6.72ct pink and Rosa Estrella a 7.44ct rough pink diamond with an exceptional level of saturation.

Ashish Vijay, Founder and Chairman, of AV Globale said: “We are very excited to offer these two rare pink diamonds in our upcoming tender. These diamonds are truly exceptional and are sure to attract a lot of interest from the bidders. We are confident that this tender will be a success and bring the much-awaited change in the market.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





