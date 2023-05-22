Exclusive
“Telling the people about the beauty and value of the Baltic gem”
The Kaliningrad Amber Integrated Plant belonging to the State Corporation “Rostec” is the world leader in mining amber (90% of the world’s reserves of the Baltic gem are concentrated at the Primorsky Quarry). The Moscow Representative Office...
Today
TaTe Diamonds: "Our goal is to successfully complete the Enterprise Development Program and work towards achieving Sightholder status in the shortest time possible"
taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is widely and rightly known as the 1st Namibian diamantaire. As Founder / Managing Director of TaTe, his primary focus is centred on growing and diversifying TaTe Group’s portfolio.
The company’s current holdings span a wide...
22 may 2023
Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov
Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...
15 may 2023
Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
08 may 2023
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
AV Globale's auction is slated for 10-14 June 2023 in Almas Tower, Dubai
AV Globale's two rare rough pink diamonds at the forthcoming international tender are from Brazil ... a 6.72ct pink and Rosa Estrella a 7.44ct rough pink diamond with an exceptional level of saturation.
Ashish Vijay, Founder and Chairman, of AV Globale said: “We are very excited to offer these two rare pink diamonds in our upcoming tender. These diamonds are truly exceptional and are sure to attract a lot of interest from the bidders. We are confident that this tender will be a success and bring the much-awaited change in the market.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished