Exclusive
“Telling the people about the beauty and value of the Baltic gem”
The Kaliningrad Amber Integrated Plant belonging to the State Corporation “Rostec” is the world leader in mining amber (90% of the world’s reserves of the Baltic gem are concentrated at the Primorsky Quarry). The Moscow Representative Office...
Today
TaTe Diamonds: "Our goal is to successfully complete the Enterprise Development Program and work towards achieving Sightholder status in the shortest time possible"
taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is widely and rightly known as the 1st Namibian diamantaire. As Founder / Managing Director of TaTe, his primary focus is centred on growing and diversifying TaTe Group’s portfolio.
The company’s current holdings span a wide...
22 may 2023
Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov
Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...
15 may 2023
Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
08 may 2023
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
Phillips’ Hong Kong spring watch auctions realises a combined sale total of US$28 Million
Held over three days from 23-25 May, international collectors participated across 63 countries, with more than 1,800 participants vied for rare and historic timepieces in the room, online, and over the phone.
Thomas Perazzi, Head of Watches, Asia, Phillips, said, “Our inaugural watch auctions at Phillips’ new Asia headquarters was met with enormous enthusiasm from the international collecting community, reaffirming the strength of the market across different levels… We were also very pleased to see fierce competition for timepieces by Asian independent watchmakers, with record prices achieved for Kiu Tai Yu, the first Chinese watchmaker to build a tourbillon, and Hajime Asaoka, Japan’s legendary watchmaker.”
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished