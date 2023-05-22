Exclusive
“Telling the people about the beauty and value of the Baltic gem”
The Kaliningrad Amber Integrated Plant belonging to the State Corporation “Rostec” is the world leader in mining amber (90% of the world’s reserves of the Baltic gem are concentrated at the Primorsky Quarry). The Moscow Representative Office...
TaTe Diamonds: "Our goal is to successfully complete the Enterprise Development Program and work towards achieving Sightholder status in the shortest time possible"
taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is widely and rightly known as the 1st Namibian diamantaire. As Founder / Managing Director of TaTe, his primary focus is centred on growing and diversifying TaTe Group’s portfolio.
The company’s current holdings span a wide...
22 may 2023
Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov
Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...
15 may 2023
Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
08 may 2023
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
Organised jewellers’ revenue growth pegged at 12-15% YoY in FY2024: ICRA
The rating agency estimates its sample set of 12 major organised jewellers to record a revenue growth of ~12-15% YoY in FY2024, despite a high base and evolving macro-economic environment, against the expected industry growth of 8-10% YoY.
In terms of profitability, operating margin of ICRA’s sample set is likely to remain comfortable and stabilise at around 7.5-8% over the next two years.
ICRA expects industry growth to moderate to 8-10% YoY (in value terms) in FY2024 with volume growth likely to remain constrained by expected volatility in gold prices amidst global macro-economic uncertainties and evolving domestic inflation.
Nonetheless, the strong cultural affinity of Indians to gold is likely to support festive and wedding demand for gold jewellery.
According to Mr., Vice President and Co-Group Head, ICRA: “Most jewellery retailers in ICRA’s sample are estimated to have recorded revenue growth in excess of 15% YoY on Akshaya Tritiya 2023. The aggressive retail expansion by most players during FY2023 along with a steep increase in gold prices (~10-12% higher YoY in April 2023) are likely to have aided revenue growth while volume growth remained muted in the light of the high base, evolving domestic inflation and volatility in gold prices.”
While ICRA projects the operating margins of organised players to witness some moderation in FY2024 owing to higher operating costs for new stores and increasing competition, the benefits of economies of scale and likelihood of inventory gains for some jewellers in FY2024 are likely to support the operating margins in the range of 7.5-8% over the coming years, higher than the average levels of ~6.5% witnessed before the pandemic.
Mr. Das added: “After a brief hiatus in FY2021 and FY2022 owing to the pandemic-induced uncertainties, the organised jewellers accelerated their retail expansion in FY2023 with the store count of ICRA’s sample set estimated to have risen by more than 20% during the year. The momentum is likely to continue in FY2024 with an estimated increase in store count by 18-20% YoY. Consequently, the inventory turnover ratio for the sector is likely to remain under some pressure over the next couple of years as new stores have an average breakeven period of 12-18 months.”
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished