Rostechnadzor and Norilsk Nickel signed an agreement on cooperation

Yesterday News

Alexander Trembitsky, the head of Rostechnadzor, and Vladimir Potanin, the president of Norilsk Nickel, signed an agreement on cooperation, according to the Rostechnadzor website.

The agreement provides for the development of scientific and methodological support and information exchange between the company and the agency, holding joint scientific and practical seminars and conferences, measures to improve Russian legislation and identify the most effective approaches to managing hazardous production facilities.

During the meeting, Trembitsky and Potanin discussed the current state of industrial safety at Norilsk Nickel enterprises, as well as the preparation of an action plan aimed at improving the level of production safety approved by the company and Rostechnadzor in 2020.

"With the departure of some equipment suppliers from Russia, Russian business faces import substitution issues in the field of security. Therefore, we consider it important to improve the quality of interaction with all those involved in ensuring the safety of the company's facilities in order to find effective solutions," said the president of Norilsk Nickel.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





