Norilsk Nickel interested in splitting shares, but it needs the permission of all shareholders

Yesterday News

Norilsk Nickel would like to split the shares, but for this the company needs the permission of all shareholders, said Mikhail Borovikov, director of the Department for Work with the investment community of the company.

"Yes, we certainly had this in our plans, we discussed it actively. But here's the question: we definitely need corporate approvals. As soon as we get all these approvals, we will split them up. The problem so far rests on a number of corporate procedures that need to be done according to the law," TASS quoted Borovikov as saying.

The authorized capital of Norilsk Nickel is 152,863,397 ordinary shares. The value of the company's shares today is about 14.600 rubles.

Norilsk Nickel is the world's largest producer of nickel and palladium, a leading producer of platinum, cobalt, copper and rhodium. The company also produces gold, silver, iridium, selenium, ruthenium and tellurium.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished







