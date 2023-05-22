Russian Ministry of Finance to hold an open auction for the sale of rough diamonds from the State Fund

The Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation announced an open auction on June 27, 2023 for the sale of rough natural diamonds on the domestic market (with the exception of diamonds weighing 10.8 carats or more).

The seller of diamonds is the federal state institution "State Institution for the formation of the State Fund of Precious Metals and Precious Stones of the Russian Federation, storage, release and use of precious metals and precious Stones (Gokhran of Russia) under the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation".

Natural diamonds are sold at auction in lots. The lot number, information about its composition, the initial price of the lot and the "step" of the auction are indicated in the list of lots of natural diamonds in rough form (with the exception of diamonds weighing 10.8 carats or more) for sale.

Organizations and individual entrepreneurs who have submitted applications that meet the requirements provided for in this notice are allowed to participate in the auction.

To participate in the auction on the basis of a deposit agreement signed by the seller and the applicant, the applicant makes a deposit in the amount of 500,000 rubles, which is transferred by the applicant according to the details specified in the deposit agreement, no later than the day of filing an application for participation in the auction.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





