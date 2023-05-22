Exclusive
TaTe Diamonds: "Our goal is to successfully complete the Enterprise Development Program and work towards achieving Sightholder status in the shortest time possible"
taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is widely and rightly known as the 1st Namibian diamantaire. As Founder / Managing Director of TaTe, his primary focus is centred on growing and diversifying TaTe Group’s portfolio.
The company’s current holdings span a wide...
22 may 2023
Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov
Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...
15 may 2023
Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
08 may 2023
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
Russian Ministry of Finance to hold an open auction for the sale of rough diamonds from the State Fund
The seller of diamonds is the federal state institution "State Institution for the formation of the State Fund of Precious Metals and Precious Stones of the Russian Federation, storage, release and use of precious metals and precious Stones (Gokhran of Russia) under the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation".
Natural diamonds are sold at auction in lots. The lot number, information about its composition, the initial price of the lot and the "step" of the auction are indicated in the list of lots of natural diamonds in rough form (with the exception of diamonds weighing 10.8 carats or more) for sale.
Organizations and individual entrepreneurs who have submitted applications that meet the requirements provided for in this notice are allowed to participate in the auction.
To participate in the auction on the basis of a deposit agreement signed by the seller and the applicant, the applicant makes a deposit in the amount of 500,000 rubles, which is transferred by the applicant according to the details specified in the deposit agreement, no later than the day of filing an application for participation in the auction.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished