Glencore sees biological diversity as a valuable global asset for posterity

Yesterday News

Glencore, a globally diversified natural resource company and producer of copper and cobalt in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), has recognised biological diversity as a global asset of value to future generations.

“We recognise the increasing focus in the area of biological diversity and the main outcomes of the 2022 UN Biodiversity Conference, known as COP 15, that took place in December 2022,” said the head of Glencore Copper Africa Clint Donkin.

“This year’s theme for the UN International Day for Biological Diversity —From Agreement to Action: Build Back Biodiversity — not only coincides with the adoption of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework at COP 15, but it also aligns with our renewed progressive rehabilitation intent and biodiversity management plan for our DRC assets.”

He said some of Glencore’s industrial sites in the DRC date back decades, and the company has, in some instances, inherited a hugely altered environment.

“Regardless of the legacy, for each site, we work to understand the impact of each of our mining activities on different aspects of the environment and to compile a robust biodiversity management plan that specifies risk and mitigation strategies,” said Donkin.

Glencore, he said, is currently working on the Miombo reforestation project, which consists of more than a dozen species of seedlings.

This will also include species for medicinal use and wild fruit after consultation with local communities.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





