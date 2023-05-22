Exclusive
TaTe Diamonds: "Our goal is to successfully complete the Enterprise Development Program and work towards achieving Sightholder status in the shortest time possible"
taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is widely and rightly known as the 1st Namibian diamantaire. As Founder / Managing Director of TaTe, his primary focus is centred on growing and diversifying TaTe Group’s portfolio.
The company’s current holdings span a wide...
22 may 2023
Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov
Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...
15 may 2023
Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
08 may 2023
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
Glencore sees biological diversity as a valuable global asset for posterity
“We recognise the increasing focus in the area of biological diversity and the main outcomes of the 2022 UN Biodiversity Conference, known as COP 15, that took place in December 2022,” said the head of Glencore Copper Africa Clint Donkin.
“This year’s theme for the UN International Day for Biological Diversity —From Agreement to Action: Build Back Biodiversity — not only coincides with the adoption of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework at COP 15, but it also aligns with our renewed progressive rehabilitation intent and biodiversity management plan for our DRC assets.”
He said some of Glencore’s industrial sites in the DRC date back decades, and the company has, in some instances, inherited a hugely altered environment.
“Regardless of the legacy, for each site, we work to understand the impact of each of our mining activities on different aspects of the environment and to compile a robust biodiversity management plan that specifies risk and mitigation strategies,” said Donkin.
Glencore, he said, is currently working on the Miombo reforestation project, which consists of more than a dozen species of seedlings.
This will also include species for medicinal use and wild fruit after consultation with local communities.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished