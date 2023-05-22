Nornickel reduces work-related fatalities

25 may 2023 News

Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) significantly reduced work-related fatalities at its operations in 2022 as it pursues a new strategy to enhance industrial safety.

It said in its sustainability highlights for the year that the measures taken included safety culture transformation, new training programmes and incentives, as well as a review of the Cardinal Safety Rules.

The nickel giant also said that zero fatalities would remain its top strategic priority.

In 2021, the group had 42 lost time injuries, with the lost time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) standing at 0.38, although it remained below the average of the global mining industry.

Occupational health and safety (OHS) at Nornickel are governed by Russian laws, international regulations and standards, as well as internal policies and regulations.

The group’s health and safety training expenses exceeded RUB 102 million.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





