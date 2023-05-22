Exclusive

TaTe Diamonds: "Our goal is to successfully complete the Enterprise Development Program and work towards achieving Sightholder status in the shortest time possible"

taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is widely and rightly known as the 1st Namibian diamantaire. As Founder / Managing Director of TaTe, his primary focus is centred on growing and diversifying TaTe Group’s portfolio.
The company’s current holdings span a wide...

22 may 2023

Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov

Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...

15 may 2023

Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky

The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...

08 may 2023

India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...

This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...

01 may 2023

LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry

A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...

24 april 2023

Lucapa’s Lulo diamonds sparkle at SODIAM’s 6th diamond tender

25 may 2023
Lucapa Diamond’s 40%-owned Lulo alluvial diamond mine, in Angola generated $10.7 million from four stones auctioned at the just-ended online rough diamond tender conducted by SODIAM.
The revenue realised from the Lulo stones accounted for almost half of the $21.7 million generated from the tender.
SODIAM tendered 36 single stones in total.
The Angolan national diamond trading company supplied no additional information about the sizes of the four Lulo diamonds other than that they were +10.80 carat stones.
A stone from Chitotolo production also made a strong showing as it was sold for $4 million, while seven from Catoca production earned $2.3 million.
At least 19 single stones from Kaixepa production generated $2.1 million and a stone from Uari raked in $1.1 million.
Two stones from Luminas production brought in $970 000, while single stones from Lunhinga, and Cooperativa Moquita productions were sold for $521 000 and $11 000, respectively.
SODIAM realised $28,7 million from the sale of 1,819.79 carats at its fifth international rough tender last November.
The diamonds sold were special productions from Lulo, Catoca, and Luele.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished
