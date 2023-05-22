De Beers opens new sightholder sales, rough diamond sorting facility in SA

De Beers has opened its new rough diamond sorting, valuation and sales facility in South Africa’s Gauteng Province.

The Sky Park facility is part of the group’s global sightholder network that sells rough diamonds in Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa.

It has two floors comprising sightholder offices, hand and machine sorting areas, a training academy and a diamond cleaning plant.

“That’s what this facility represents. It’s filled with diamond experts, diamond technology and diamonds,” De Beers chief executive Al Cook was quoted as saying by Mining Weekly.

De Beers sells more than 40% of its South African diamond production to clients who have set up local cutting and polishing operations.

It is also supporting the growth of small South African-owned beneficiation companies.

“It’s why we have established this new facility here at Sky Park. The relocation of this capability supports the government’s strategy to consolidate the country’s mineral beneficiation sector,” said Cook.

“With the inauguration of our operation here, we aim to work with the government and with wider industry to encourage the growth of a South African diamond business hub that stimulates development of the local diamond sector, generating creativity and economic opportunity through sharing ideas and sharing expertise and bringing local skills to an international audience.”



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished