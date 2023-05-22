Exclusive

TaTe Diamonds: "Our goal is to successfully complete the Enterprise Development Program and work towards achieving Sightholder status in the shortest time possible"

taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is widely and rightly known as the 1st Namibian diamantaire. As Founder / Managing Director of TaTe, his primary focus is centred on growing and diversifying TaTe Group’s portfolio.
The company’s current holdings span a wide...

22 may 2023

Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov

Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...

15 may 2023

Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky

The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...

08 may 2023

India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...

This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...

01 may 2023

LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry

A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...

24 april 2023

De Beers opens new sightholder sales, rough diamond sorting facility in SA

25 may 2023
News
De Beers has opened its new rough diamond sorting, valuation and sales facility in South Africa’s Gauteng Province.
The Sky Park facility is part of the group’s global sightholder network that sells rough diamonds in Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa.
It has two floors comprising sightholder offices, hand and machine sorting areas, a training academy and a diamond cleaning plant.
“That’s what this facility represents. It’s filled with diamond experts, diamond technology and diamonds,” De Beers chief executive Al Cook was quoted as saying by Mining Weekly.
De Beers sells more than 40% of its South African diamond production to clients who have set up local cutting and polishing operations.
It is also supporting the growth of small South African-owned beneficiation companies.
“It’s why we have established this new facility here at Sky Park. The relocation of this capability supports the government’s strategy to consolidate the country’s mineral beneficiation sector,” said Cook.
“With the inauguration of our operation here, we aim to work with the government and with wider industry to encourage the growth of a South African diamond business hub that stimulates development of the local diamond sector, generating creativity and economic opportunity through sharing ideas and sharing expertise and bringing local skills to an international audience.”

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished
