Interaction between real sector of economy represented by Norilsk Nickel and fundamental science represented by Russian Academy of Sciences will have a positive and sustainable effect

Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Doctor of Biology, Professor Mikhail Gladyshev, who took part in the discussion of the results of Norilsk Nickel's work in the field of sustainable development, noted that the company's interests are not aimed at extracting momentary benefits, but at truly sustainable environmentally friendly environmental management.

"Such nature management requires fundamental scientific knowledge and advanced scientific research. And the organization of a large scientific expedition to study biodiversity, unprecedented in its geographic scale and complexity, and the company's appeal to the country's highest scientific authority, that is, directly to the Academy of Sciences, just demonstrates the seriousness of intentions," he stressed.

Gladyshev also called for attention to the fact that the company attaches great importance to the elimination of accumulated harm accumulated since the 1950s. In his opinion, without the restoration of both the soil cover and lakes, flora and fauna, one cannot speak of any kind of sustainable development.

"Here all these elements are present, and they are present just on a good scientific basis, so the interaction between the real sector of the economy represented by the company and fundamental science represented by the Russian Academy of Sciences, in my opinion, will give a completely positive and sustainable effect," Gladyshev said.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





