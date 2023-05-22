Exclusive
TaTe Diamonds: "Our goal is to successfully complete the Enterprise Development Program and work towards achieving Sightholder status in the shortest time possible"
taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is widely and rightly known as the 1st Namibian diamantaire. As Founder / Managing Director of TaTe, his primary focus is centred on growing and diversifying TaTe Group’s portfolio.
The company’s current holdings span a wide...
22 may 2023
Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov
Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...
15 may 2023
Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
08 may 2023
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
Interaction between real sector of economy represented by Norilsk Nickel and fundamental science represented by Russian Academy of Sciences will have a positive and sustainable effect
"Such nature management requires fundamental scientific knowledge and advanced scientific research. And the organization of a large scientific expedition to study biodiversity, unprecedented in its geographic scale and complexity, and the company's appeal to the country's highest scientific authority, that is, directly to the Academy of Sciences, just demonstrates the seriousness of intentions," he stressed.
Gladyshev also called for attention to the fact that the company attaches great importance to the elimination of accumulated harm accumulated since the 1950s. In his opinion, without the restoration of both the soil cover and lakes, flora and fauna, one cannot speak of any kind of sustainable development.
"Here all these elements are present, and they are present just on a good scientific basis, so the interaction between the real sector of the economy represented by the company and fundamental science represented by the Russian Academy of Sciences, in my opinion, will give a completely positive and sustainable effect," Gladyshev said.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished