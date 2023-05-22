FPIC becomes part of Norilsk Nickel's corporate culture

Today News

During the presentation of the sustainable development results of Norilsk Nickel, Alexei Tsykarev, Deputy Chairman of the UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues, noted that the principle of Free Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC) is the most important international principle, which is reflected in the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and in other international standards.

"Recently, the 22nd session of the Permanent Forum took place at the UN Headquarters in New York, where participants discussed, among other things, the interaction between business and indigenous peoples, and they talked about the fact that companies should stop considering indigenous peoples as stakeholders and instead recognize that they have collective rights and treat them as rights holders," he said.

“It is gratifying that Norilsk Nickel takes into account these recommendations that are heard on international platforms, and FPIC is indeed becoming part of the company's corporate culture,” Tsykarev stressed.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





