Exclusive
TaTe Diamonds: "Our goal is to successfully complete the Enterprise Development Program and work towards achieving Sightholder status in the shortest time possible"
taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is widely and rightly known as the 1st Namibian diamantaire. As Founder / Managing Director of TaTe, his primary focus is centred on growing and diversifying TaTe Group’s portfolio.
The company’s current holdings span a wide...
22 may 2023
Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov
Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...
15 may 2023
Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
08 may 2023
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
Norilsk Nickel declares its commitment to FPIC
"We became the first company in Russia to receive FPIC for the resettlement of the village of Tukhard in the Arctic. Now about 700 people permanently live there, mostly belonging to the indigenous people of the Nenets," he said, noting that when clarifying the sanitary protection zones, it turned out that living in this territory was unsafe from the point of view of Russian legislation. It took about five months to conduct these negotiations with the population, he said further, saying that "at the same time, leading international experts were invited so that, on the one hand, they could fix that our process and how we organize FPIC complies with all international requirements, and on the other hand, that they advise indigenous peoples in that part of the rights and opportunities that this procedure gives them."
According to Zakharov, Norilsk Nickel confirmed its adherence to the FPIC procedure and principle also on the Kolmozerskoye lithium deposit in the Murmansk region.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished