Phillips’ Imperial Patek Philippe Sale in Hong Kong Realizes HK$52 Million / US$6.6 Million

25 may 2023 News

Phillips in Association with Bacs & Russo, the worldwide market leader in watch auctions, announced that its landmark thematic auction, The Imperial Patek Philippe Sale, realized HK$52 million/ US$6.6 million.

Held at Phillips’ new Asia headquarters in Hong Kong the auction saw global participation from colle

ctors across 56 countries.

The auction was led by its star lot – the Patek Philippe reference 96 Quantieme Lune once belonging to Aisin-Gioro Puyi, the last Emperor of the Qing Dynasty, which sold for HK$49 million/ US$6.2 million.

The timepiece sold to an Asian collector residing in Hong Kong on the phone after six minutes of spirited bidding.

Thomas Perazzi, Head of Watches, Asia, Phillips, said: “I am thrilled with this groundbreaking sale for the international collecting community which kicked off our first watch auction series taking place at Phillips’ new Asia headquarters. This historic sale was led by the priceless Patek Philippe ref. 96 Quantieme Lune which sold for HK$49million/ US$6.2 million and set three records – the highest result for any Patek Philippe reference 96 ever sold, a record of any wristwatch previously owned by Emperors that have been auctioned, and the most valuable lot ever sold by Phillips Watches in Asia.”



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





