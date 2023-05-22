Exclusive
TaTe Diamonds: "Our goal is to successfully complete the Enterprise Development Program and work towards achieving Sightholder status in the shortest time possible"
taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is widely and rightly known as the 1st Namibian diamantaire. As Founder / Managing Director of TaTe, his primary focus is centred on growing and diversifying TaTe Group’s portfolio.
The company’s current holdings span a wide...
22 may 2023
Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov
Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...
15 may 2023
Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
08 may 2023
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
Phillips’ Imperial Patek Philippe Sale in Hong Kong Realizes HK$52 Million / US$6.6 Million
Held at Phillips’ new Asia headquarters in Hong Kong the auction saw global participation from colle
ctors across 56 countries.
The auction was led by its star lot – the Patek Philippe reference 96 Quantieme Lune once belonging to Aisin-Gioro Puyi, the last Emperor of the Qing Dynasty, which sold for HK$49 million/ US$6.2 million.
The timepiece sold to an Asian collector residing in Hong Kong on the phone after six minutes of spirited bidding.
Thomas Perazzi, Head of Watches, Asia, Phillips, said: “I am thrilled with this groundbreaking sale for the international collecting community which kicked off our first watch auction series taking place at Phillips’ new Asia headquarters. This historic sale was led by the priceless Patek Philippe ref. 96 Quantieme Lune which sold for HK$49million/ US$6.2 million and set three records – the highest result for any Patek Philippe reference 96 ever sold, a record of any wristwatch previously owned by Emperors that have been auctioned, and the most valuable lot ever sold by Phillips Watches in Asia.”
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished