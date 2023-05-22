The share of Norilsk Nickel's sales to Europe in Q1 2023 was 24%, to America - 17%

The share of sales of Norilsk Nickel to Europe in January - March 2023 amounted to 24%, to North and South America - 17%. At the same time, the share of sales to Asia reached 45% during the reporting period, and to Russia and the CIS - 13%, said Vladimir Zhukov, Vice President of Norilsk Nickel for investor Relations and sustainable Development at the presentation of the company's results in the field of sustainable development for 2022.

By the end of 2022, Europe accounted for 47% of Norilsk Nickel's sales against 53% a year earlier, Asia - 31% against 27%. Another 15% accounted for North and South America (the indicator did not change in relation to 2021), Russia and the CIS - 8% compared to 4% a year earlier. The geographical breakdown of sales is represented by the company's revenue.

Zhukov recalled that a number of traditional partners refused to cooperate with the company and imposed "voluntary sanctions". "Our traditional markets - the markets of Europe and North and South America - continue to play a big role, but their importance is declining. Over the past year or so, we have noticeably reoriented our sales to Asian markets, the largest for us is China. Sales in the domestic market have also increased," TASS quoted Zhukov as saying.

Earlier, the head of the company, Vladimir Potanin, stated that Norilsk Nickel would struggle to maintain its positions in traditional markets and expects to return to them after the end of the period of instability.

Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company. The production units of the Norilsk Nickel Group of companies are located in Russia in the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and in the Trans-Baikal Territory, as well as in Finland.



