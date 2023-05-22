Exclusive
TaTe Diamonds: "Our goal is to successfully complete the Enterprise Development Program and work towards achieving Sightholder status in the shortest time possible"
taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is widely and rightly known as the 1st Namibian diamantaire. As Founder / Managing Director of TaTe, his primary focus is centred on growing and diversifying TaTe Group’s portfolio.
The company’s current holdings span a wide...
22 may 2023
Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov
Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...
15 may 2023
Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
08 may 2023
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
The share of Norilsk Nickel's sales to Europe in Q1 2023 was 24%, to America - 17%
By the end of 2022, Europe accounted for 47% of Norilsk Nickel's sales against 53% a year earlier, Asia - 31% against 27%. Another 15% accounted for North and South America (the indicator did not change in relation to 2021), Russia and the CIS - 8% compared to 4% a year earlier. The geographical breakdown of sales is represented by the company's revenue.
Zhukov recalled that a number of traditional partners refused to cooperate with the company and imposed "voluntary sanctions". "Our traditional markets - the markets of Europe and North and South America - continue to play a big role, but their importance is declining. Over the past year or so, we have noticeably reoriented our sales to Asian markets, the largest for us is China. Sales in the domestic market have also increased," TASS quoted Zhukov as saying.
Earlier, the head of the company, Vladimir Potanin, stated that Norilsk Nickel would struggle to maintain its positions in traditional markets and expects to return to them after the end of the period of instability.
Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company. The production units of the Norilsk Nickel Group of companies are located in Russia in the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and in the Trans-Baikal Territory, as well as in Finland.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished