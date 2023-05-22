Exclusive
TaTe Diamonds: "Our goal is to successfully complete the Enterprise Development Program and work towards achieving Sightholder status in the shortest time possible"
taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is widely and rightly known as the 1st Namibian diamantaire. As Founder / Managing Director of TaTe, his primary focus is centred on growing and diversifying TaTe Group’s portfolio.
The company’s current holdings span a wide...
22 may 2023
Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov
Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...
15 may 2023
Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
08 may 2023
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
The first auto emissions monitoring system to be launched at the Copper plant in Norilsk in the summer of 2023
An automatic control system for emissions sources at industrial sources is being created as part of an experiment on emissions quotas within the framework of the Clean Air project.
"We already have one measuring complex at the Copper Plant, which will reach the industrial level in the summer. Now we are setting up <...> and in the summer we will get a ready-made measuring complex. Then we have plans to install five complexes at the Nadezhdinsky Metallurgical Plant and we will continue to replicate," TASS quotes Seleznev as saying.
According to him, one installation on one pipe of the company's industrial enterprise is "several tens of millions". He also noted that the company has refocused on Russian manufacturers of this equipment.
The goal of the federal project "Clean Air" is to reduce the level of atmospheric air pollution in large industrial centers, including a reduction of at least 20% of the total volume of emissions of pollutants into the atmospheric air in the most polluted cities.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished