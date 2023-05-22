The first auto emissions monitoring system to be launched at the Copper plant in Norilsk in the summer of 2023

Norilsk Nickel will put into commercial operation the first automatic emission control system at the Copper Plant in Norilsk in the summer of 2023. This was announced on Tuesday by Stanislav Seleznev, Vice President for Ecology and Industrial Safety of Norilsk Nickel, at the presentation of the results in the field of sustainable development of Norilsk Nickel for 2022.

An automatic control system for emissions sources at industrial sources is being created as part of an experiment on emissions quotas within the framework of the Clean Air project.

"We already have one measuring complex at the Copper Plant, which will reach the industrial level in the summer. Now we are setting up <...> and in the summer we will get a ready-made measuring complex. Then we have plans to install five complexes at the Nadezhdinsky Metallurgical Plant and we will continue to replicate," TASS quotes Seleznev as saying.

According to him, one installation on one pipe of the company's industrial enterprise is "several tens of millions". He also noted that the company has refocused on Russian manufacturers of this equipment.

The goal of the federal project "Clean Air" is to reduce the level of atmospheric air pollution in large industrial centers, including a reduction of at least 20% of the total volume of emissions of pollutants into the atmospheric air in the most polluted cities.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





