Demand for Norilsk Nickel products in Russia became the highest in 20 years - Vice President of the company

Domestic demand for the products of the mining and metallurgical company Norilsk Nickel - nickel, palladium, platinum and copper - has reached its maximum over the past 20 years, sales in Russia will continue to grow. This was announced by Anton Berlin, Vice President and head of the sales and commerce unit of the company.

"As for demand, we are not what we expect, it has already increased this year. This is partly due to the import substitution programs that are taking place. Sales volumes to Russian consumers are higher than they have been historically for the last 20 years," he said during the presentation of the company's results in the field of sustainable development for 2022.

Berlin added that domestic demand for the company's products in Russia will continue to grow. "I think that now there will be an important vector of increasing, in principle, industrial production within the country. If earlier we proceeded from the fact that we are a raw country and can import everything, then the new reality shows that it is desirable to have the production of a lot of things inside the country," TASS quoted Berlin as saying.

Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company. The production units of the Norilsk Nickel Group of companies are located in Russia in the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and in the Trans-Baikal Territory, as well as in Finland.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





