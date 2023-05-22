Exclusive
TaTe Diamonds: "Our goal is to successfully complete the Enterprise Development Program and work towards achieving Sightholder status in the shortest time possible"
taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is widely and rightly known as the 1st Namibian diamantaire. As Founder / Managing Director of TaTe, his primary focus is centred on growing and diversifying TaTe Group’s portfolio.
The company’s current holdings span a wide...
22 may 2023
Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov
Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...
15 may 2023
Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
08 may 2023
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
Demand for Norilsk Nickel products in Russia became the highest in 20 years - Vice President of the company
"As for demand, we are not what we expect, it has already increased this year. This is partly due to the import substitution programs that are taking place. Sales volumes to Russian consumers are higher than they have been historically for the last 20 years," he said during the presentation of the company's results in the field of sustainable development for 2022.
Berlin added that domestic demand for the company's products in Russia will continue to grow. "I think that now there will be an important vector of increasing, in principle, industrial production within the country. If earlier we proceeded from the fact that we are a raw country and can import everything, then the new reality shows that it is desirable to have the production of a lot of things inside the country," TASS quoted Berlin as saying.
Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company. The production units of the Norilsk Nickel Group of companies are located in Russia in the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and in the Trans-Baikal Territory, as well as in Finland.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished