Norilsk is changing for the better - Head of the city, Dmitry Karasev

As part of the presentation of key sustainability results for 2022, the mayor of Norilsk, Dmitry Vladimirovich Karasev, spoke about the joint work of Norilsk Nickel and the city administration.

He emphasised that the city is changing for the better, it is becoming more attractive for tourists. Thus, the number of tourists in the city has risen by 10 thousand in a year . The joint work with the Norilsk Development Agency to develop a tourist destination and other areas of the city's activities has led to such results. In particular, the construction of a new tourist cluster "Arctic" is currently underway in Norilsk.

Dmitry Karasev noted that "by developing ecological tourism, the company is also open to the development of industrial tourism, allowing tourists to visit their tourist sites, production facilities, and introduce them to completely new modern technologies."

In addition, the company participates in the implementation of other social projects, such as the design of the Arctic Museum of Contemporary Art in the city of Norilsk, the construction of a new ice arena, a swimming pool, the objects that are so much wanted on the territory of Norilsk.

According to the mayor, the company's contribution to education also makes the city more attractive to young people. The construction of a new modern innovative lyceum named after V. I. Dolgikh, which will work in conjunction with the Polar State University, will provide a new level of education in Norilsk. Norilsk Nickel has also committed to building a new campus for teachers and students in the city.



Victoria Quiri for Rough&Polished





