TaTe Diamonds: "Our goal is to successfully complete the Enterprise Development Program and work towards achieving Sightholder status in the shortest time possible"
taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is widely and rightly known as the 1st Namibian diamantaire. As Founder / Managing Director of TaTe, his primary focus is centred on growing and diversifying TaTe Group’s portfolio.
The company’s current holdings span a wide...
Yesterday
Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov
Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...
15 may 2023
Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
08 may 2023
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
Norilsk is changing for the better - Head of the city, Dmitry Karasev
He emphasised that the city is changing for the better, it is becoming more attractive for tourists. Thus, the number of tourists in the city has risen by 10 thousand in a year . The joint work with the Norilsk Development Agency to develop a tourist destination and other areas of the city's activities has led to such results. In particular, the construction of a new tourist cluster "Arctic" is currently underway in Norilsk.
Dmitry Karasev noted that "by developing ecological tourism, the company is also open to the development of industrial tourism, allowing tourists to visit their tourist sites, production facilities, and introduce them to completely new modern technologies."
In addition, the company participates in the implementation of other social projects, such as the design of the Arctic Museum of Contemporary Art in the city of Norilsk, the construction of a new ice arena, a swimming pool, the objects that are so much wanted on the territory of Norilsk.
According to the mayor, the company's contribution to education also makes the city more attractive to young people. The construction of a new modern innovative lyceum named after V. I. Dolgikh, which will work in conjunction with the Polar State University, will provide a new level of education in Norilsk. Norilsk Nickel has also committed to building a new campus for teachers and students in the city.
