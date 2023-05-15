Exclusive
TaTe Diamonds: "Our goal is to successfully complete the Enterprise Development Program and work towards achieving Sightholder status in the shortest time possible"
taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is widely and rightly known as the 1st Namibian diamantaire. As Founder / Managing Director of TaTe, his primary focus is centred on growing and diversifying TaTe Group’s portfolio.
The company’s current holdings span a wide...
Yesterday
Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov
Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...
15 may 2023
Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
08 may 2023
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
Norilsk Nickel confirms the priority of movement on the sustainable development agenda
Vice President for Investor Relations and Sustainable Development Vladimir Zhukov, noting that the company is currently living in new geopolitical conditions, the promotion of a sustainable development strategy is doubly difficult. “In addition to our traditional challenges related to the volatility of our metal basket and the volatility of exchange rates, a number of new serious challenges have emerged. This is related to our sales activities and logistics,” he said.
Speaking about Norilsk Nickel's investment program, Zhukov said that over the previous seven years, the company's average capital investments from 2012 to 2020 amounted to about $1.7 billion a year, and in 2022 this amount was more than doubled reaching $4.3 billion, while this year the goal is to invest about 4.7 billion dollars, which is a record level of capital investments for the company.
Coincidentally, against the backdrop of these external challenges, he continued, we are at the same time passing the peak of our investment program, and one of the key elements of this investment program is our flagship environmental project.
“From an operating point of view, last year we delivered on all our promises. Production of all metals was in line with the target. This year we set ourselves the task of basically achieving our plans as well. A small decrease in nickel production is due to the repair of one of our furnaces, which we have planned for a long time. In principle, we plan to maintain, despite all these difficult new circumstances, the production of metals at a high and unchanged level," Zhukov said, noting that over the past year, the company has reoriented its sales to Asian markets, of which China is the largest consumer, and that all sustainability spending increased substantially last year.
"All this suggests that, despite the pressure that our financial model is experiencing, we, on the one hand, set ourselves and reaffirm the priority of maintaining sustainability, but at the same time we reaffirm our priority in that we continue to move towards sustainable development agenda, which, as you can see from these figures, is a very expensive pleasure."
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished