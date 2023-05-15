Norilsk Nickel to launch an air control system in Norilsk and Monchegorsk in September 2023

Today News

Norilsk Nickel will launch an air quality control system in Norilsk and Monchegorsk in September 2023. A mobile application will also be created, thanks to which every resident will be able to see the result of her work. Stanislav Seleznev, Vice President for Ecology and Industrial Safety of Norilsk Nickel, said this on Tuesday at the presentation of the company's sustainable development results for 2022.

"We have a project, this is the installation of air control systems directly in the cities, we are talking about Norilsk and Monchegorsk. <...> We plan to officially launch this system in September 2023, will it be created? in addition to the stationary interface, a mobile application. Every resident of not only these cities, but [everyone] who is interested can download this mobile application and will see how things are going there now," TASS quotes Seleznev as saying.

He said that the company has installed 16 stations in the city of Norilsk and 13 in Monchegorsk. "Each station measures about five to six different pollutants there, plus all the weather things: temperature, wind direction, pressure, and so on. All information is reduced to <...> a single portal, that is, an interface that shows everything that happens in cities. All this is tied up in a single network, testing and pilot operation is now almost completed, because this is the first monitoring system in Russia in the city, which was installed above the Arctic Circle and in winter temperatures at – 50," Seleznev said.





