TaTe Diamonds: "Our goal is to successfully complete the Enterprise Development Program and work towards achieving Sightholder status in the shortest time possible"
taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is widely and rightly known as the 1st Namibian diamantaire. As Founder / Managing Director of TaTe, his primary focus is centred on growing and diversifying TaTe Group’s portfolio.
The company’s current holdings span a wide...
Yesterday
Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov
Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...
15 may 2023
Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
08 may 2023
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
Norilsk Nickel to launch an air control system in Norilsk and Monchegorsk in September 2023
"We have a project, this is the installation of air control systems directly in the cities, we are talking about Norilsk and Monchegorsk. <...> We plan to officially launch this system in September 2023, will it be created? in addition to the stationary interface, a mobile application. Every resident of not only these cities, but [everyone] who is interested can download this mobile application and will see how things are going there now," TASS quotes Seleznev as saying.
He said that the company has installed 16 stations in the city of Norilsk and 13 in Monchegorsk. "Each station measures about five to six different pollutants there, plus all the weather things: temperature, wind direction, pressure, and so on. All information is reduced to <...> a single portal, that is, an interface that shows everything that happens in cities. All this is tied up in a single network, testing and pilot operation is now almost completed, because this is the first monitoring system in Russia in the city, which was installed above the Arctic Circle and in winter temperatures at – 50," Seleznev said.