Norilsk Nickel pays great attention to climate issues

Norilsk Nickel today presented key sustainability results for 2022.

The company's activities in the field of ESG were commented by Andrey Bugrov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company. He emphasized that "progress has been made on almost all issues related to the theme of sustainable development."

According to him, the company is very concerned about climate change issues, in connection with which Nornickel will soon release a climate report in which it will share assessments, forecasts and the consequences of climate change.

“The ESG agenda is vigorous and continues to take shape, so new knowledge, technologies, data, new approaches to this topic are needed. We are strengthening interaction with the scientific community and the innovation sector of the Russian economy,” Andrey Bugrov added.

He noted that, among other things, the company opened a corporate university and launched a digital platform of the Norilsk Nickel Academy, which provides online training for employees.



