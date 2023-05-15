Exclusive
TaTe Diamonds: "Our goal is to successfully complete the Enterprise Development Program and work towards achieving Sightholder status in the shortest time possible"
taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is widely and rightly known as the 1st Namibian diamantaire. As Founder / Managing Director of TaTe, his primary focus is centred on growing and diversifying TaTe Group’s portfolio.
The company’s current holdings span a wide...
Yesterday
Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov
Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...
15 may 2023
Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
08 may 2023
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
Norilsk Nickel pays great attention to climate issues
The company's activities in the field of ESG were commented by Andrey Bugrov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company. He emphasized that "progress has been made on almost all issues related to the theme of sustainable development."
According to him, the company is very concerned about climate change issues, in connection with which Nornickel will soon release a climate report in which it will share assessments, forecasts and the consequences of climate change.
“The ESG agenda is vigorous and continues to take shape, so new knowledge, technologies, data, new approaches to this topic are needed. We are strengthening interaction with the scientific community and the innovation sector of the Russian economy,” Andrey Bugrov added.
He noted that, among other things, the company opened a corporate university and launched a digital platform of the Norilsk Nickel Academy, which provides online training for employees.
Victoria Quiri for Rough&Polished