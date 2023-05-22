Exclusive
TaTe Diamonds: "Our goal is to successfully complete the Enterprise Development Program and work towards achieving Sightholder status in the shortest time possible"
taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is widely and rightly known as the 1st Namibian diamantaire. As Founder / Managing Director of TaTe, his primary focus is centred on growing and diversifying TaTe Group’s portfolio.
The company’s current holdings span a wide...
22 may 2023
Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov
Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...
15 may 2023
Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
08 may 2023
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
HB Antwerp eyes African diamonds
This follows a sales agreement it recently signed with Botswana, the world's largest diamond producer by value.
The Botswana government is slated to purchase a 24% interest in HB Antwerp, and the state-owned Okavango Diamond Company will supply the gem trader and processing firm with an undisclosed amount of rough diamonds over five years.
Reuters quoted one of HB Antwerp's co-founders Rafael Papismedov as saying that the company is exploring for potential deals to process rough diamonds in Namibia, South Africa, Lesotho, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
He declined to reveal which governments HB Antwerp has met with, but claimed Namibia, South Africa, and Lesotho were “interesting markets”.
"There [are] initial talks with a lot of governments but currently our focus right now is Botswana," said Papismedov.
"We hope to start engaging in serious discussions in 2024."
He said additional supplies of rough diamonds could help HB Antwerp increase sales to more than $1 billion per year in three to four years from under $300 million in 2022.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished