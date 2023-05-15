Exclusive
TaTe Diamonds: "Our goal is to successfully complete the Enterprise Development Program and work towards achieving Sightholder status in the shortest time possible"
taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is widely and rightly known as the 1st Namibian diamantaire. As Founder / Managing Director of TaTe, his primary focus is centred on growing and diversifying TaTe Group’s portfolio.
The company’s current holdings span a wide...
Yesterday
Philosopher’s Stones by Viktor Tuzlukov
Viktor Tuzlukov is a recognized master in the art cutting of top-quality gemstones, an honored worker of gemstone cutting art, and a member of the US Faceters Guild. He is on the award panel at the international jewellery design and cutting excellence...
15 may 2023
Botswana, De Beers relationship ‘too big to fail’ – Zimnisky
The government of Botswana and De Beers are currently negotiating mining licences at the same time they are negotiating a new marketing and sales agreement. The marketing agreement has already been postponed three times, amid speculation that Gaborone...
08 may 2023
India's gem and jewellery industry is all set to race ahead...
This is the second tenure for Vipul P Shah as Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). During his term from October 9, 2012, to October 16, 2015, he was at the forefront to drive export demand and was successful...
01 may 2023
LGDs have created a separate category for itself and sooner or later they will have to be embraced by the industry
A third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, established in Mumbai way back in 1909, Ashish Pethe comes with decades of experience in the jewellery sector and has been a Partner of Waman Hari Pethe & Sons since 1995. Having aced his bachelor’s...
24 april 2023
Little reason for celebrating KP’s 20th anniversary - civic society
“Although the narrow definition of conflict diamonds allows this industry to sell diamonds as conflict-free, it blinds consumers to human rights violations occurring when this token of love and prosperity is mined,” said the organisation’s Michel Yoboue in an opening statement at the 2023 Kimberley Process Intersessional Meeting currently taking place in Victoria falls, Zimbabwe.
“…the long overdue expansion of the KP’s conflict diamond definition should include diamonds associated with widespread or systematic violence and serious violations of human rights, regardless of whether they are committed by rebel groups, criminals, terrorists, private or public security forces or any governmental actor.”
He said communities affected by diamond mining know very well that conflict is a lot more than just rebels fighting legitimate governments.
“When things go wrong, it is communities that face violence and human rights violations. The KP should be there for them as well,” said Yoboue.
“The diamond sector faces many challenges in living up to its full potential as a driver of peace and development. These include issues of human rights, labour rights, environmental impact, fair distribution of benefits, corruption, money laundering, terrorist financing, and so on.”
He said KP should help the diamond sector to live up to its potential and adopt an ambitious definition that addresses the real needs and real-life challenges of communities affected by diamond mining.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished