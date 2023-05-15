Little reason for celebrating KP’s 20th anniversary - civic society

The Kimberley Process Civil Society (KPCS) says although the certification scheme will mark its 20th anniversary this year, there is little reason for celebration as trust among participants is at an all-time low.

“Although the narrow definition of conflict diamonds allows this industry to sell diamonds as conflict-free, it blinds consumers to human rights violations occurring when this token of love and prosperity is mined,” said the organisation’s Michel Yoboue in an opening statement at the 2023 Kimberley Process Intersessional Meeting currently taking place in Victoria falls, Zimbabwe.

“…the long overdue expansion of the KP’s conflict diamond definition should include diamonds associated with widespread or systematic violence and serious violations of human rights, regardless of whether they are committed by rebel groups, criminals, terrorists, private or public security forces or any governmental actor.”

He said communities affected by diamond mining know very well that conflict is a lot more than just rebels fighting legitimate governments.

“When things go wrong, it is communities that face violence and human rights violations. The KP should be there for them as well,” said Yoboue.

“The diamond sector faces many challenges in living up to its full potential as a driver of peace and development. These include issues of human rights, labour rights, environmental impact, fair distribution of benefits, corruption, money laundering, terrorist financing, and so on.”

He said KP should help the diamond sector to live up to its potential and adopt an ambitious definition that addresses the real needs and real-life challenges of communities affected by diamond mining.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





